What is carbon sequestration?

The Earth's atmosphere is experiencing unprecedented levels of carbon dioxide concentrations as greenhouse gas emissions rise—largely due to human activities such as burning fossil fuels and deforestation. This increase in CO 2 from pollutants traps heat, leading to global warming and its consequences, including rising sea levels, extreme weather events and ecosystem disruption.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), immediate steps must be taken to limit global warming to 1.5°C (34.7°F) above preindustrial levels.1 Carbon sequestration can play a crucial role in achieving this target. Capturing and storing CO 2 directly reduces its presence in the atmosphere, which slows down the rate of global warming and reduces the severity and frequency of climate change-related events.

In addition to climate change mitigation, carbon sequestration offers other benefits. Natural carbon sequestration processes, such as photosynthesis, play a vital role in maintaining healthy ecosystems. Sequestration efforts can also improve soil health, enhance agricultural productivity and protect biodiversity by promoting the growth of carbon sinks (such as forests and wetlands).