What is financial analytics?

Organizations are moving beyond traditional financial forecasting and financial data analytics methods because they see how the future is unfolding. AI and digital transformation initiatives are gaining popularity, and finance teams that remain open-minded enable business agility and profitability.

Financial analytics is an approach that aligns with this shift, enabling real-time analytics and interpretation of financial data. Financial planning and analysis (FP&A) teams are using advanced technologies like machine learning (ML) algorithms to generate predictive analytics that anticipate change and inform financial planning decisions.

There is a lot at stake for organizations that lack strong financial analytics capabilities, including poor cash flow management, a limited risk management strategy and missed growth opportunities.

Research from the IBM Institute for Business Value evaluating the financial maturity of senior financial leaders found that only a small percentage of financial organizations demonstrate advanced maturity. Just 12% of the leaders surveyed demonstrate strategic influence and digital agility, indicators of two core dimensions of financial performance.

Adopting modern approaches like financial analytics can help close that gap by transforming how the financial reporting function operates. This move toward more advanced financial modeling and the use of analytics tools can be exceedingly beneficial to an organization.

The report also found that organizations that excel in strategic influence and digital agility see 37% more effective strategy execution and 19% faster funding decisions.

Separately, chief financial officers (CFOs) are under pressure to deliver both cost savings and greater financial transparency. These tasks are hard to balance for CFOs and their corporate finance teams because they require innovation, discipline and cross-team collaboration. Financial analytics can be transformational for an organization, helping shift the CFO’s role into a key driver of strategic business performance.