What is cognitive computing?

Built on the broad computing frameworks of artificial intelligence (AI) and signal processing, cognitive computing combines a range of machine learning (ML) disciplines with human-computer interaction principles, dialogue and narrative-generation techniques to create machines that can learn, reason and understand like humans. Effective cognitive computing systems can process large amounts of data to identify patterns and relationships beyond human abilities.

While there are many areas where computers can outperform human beings, even advanced AI systems still struggle with some tasks, such as understanding natural language and recognizing specific objects. Cognitive computing seeks to emulate the cognitive systems of the human brain (for example, pattern recognition, speech recognition, and so on) to improve decision-making. Cognitive computing systems can be designed to use dynamic datasets in real-time and multiple information sources in combination, including sensory inputs like visual, gestural, auditory, or sensor-provided data.

Some real-world use cases for cognitive computing include sentiment analysis, risk assessment and forms of image recognition, such as facial and object detection. Cognitive computing is of particular value in the fields of robotics, healthcare, banking, finance and retail.