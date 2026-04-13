What is API sprawl?

APIs are sets of rules and protocols that enable software applications to communicate and interact with each other to exchange data, services or functionality. They play a critical role in connecting modern systems and are often a source of revenue for enterprises.

According to Gartner’s 2024 “Hype Cycle for APIs” report, 82% of respondents say their organization uses APIs internally, and 71% use third-party APIs. Other surveys indicate a majority of all dynamic internet traffic comes from APIs.

API sprawl is often the result of insufficient API management and API governance strategy, and can cause security vulnerabilities, redundancies, developer confusion and unexpected costs. API sprawl is increasingly common, especially in large organizations with multiple divisions. A 2025 Imperva report found that, on average, organizations have 10% to 20% more active APIs than they’re aware of.



Useful as they are, their ubiquity presents an expanded attack surface, and when not properly managed and secured, APIs can pose a security risk. According to SALT’s 2025 Global State of API Security survey, 57% of organizations suffered an API-related data breach in the past two years. Of those, 73% suffered three or more breaches.

API sprawl exacerbates this risk. While a greater number of APIs expands the attack service, it’s not strictly about how many APIs an enterprise uses, and having lots of APIs isn’t inherently bad. It’s the existence of APIs that are unregistered and undocumented that often pose the greatest security risks. According to an Axway survey of technology executives, 78% of organizations do not know exactly how many APIs they currently have.

The average cost of a data breach is USD 4.4 million, but the impact of API sprawl goes beyond immediate revenue losses. API sprawl can also lead to inefficiencies, redundancies, increased development time and dissatisfaction for both internal and external customers.