What is the API lifecycle?

APIs are sets of rules or protocols that enable software applications to communicate with each other to exchange data, features and functionality. There is both an API producer lifecycle—focused on the creation and distribution of APIs— and an API consumer lifecycle, centered on API use from the consumer’s point of view. This article focuses on the API producer lifecycle.

There isn’t one universal API producer lifecycle. You might see different variations from different sources, but the lifecycle generally includes the following stages: plan, design, develop, test, deploy, monitor and retire.

API management platforms are often used to help organize efforts across an API lifecycle, and to centralize API strategy, governance, documentation and directories across an IT environment. Many platforms include advanced analytics capabilities and tools for API discovery and monetization that help organizations get the most out of their APIs.

A consideration and understanding of the entire API lifecycle helps development teams allocate resources more efficiently, create realistic timelines for delivery, keep all stakeholders informed throughout the process and ensure that APIs meet business requirements. Essentially, a well thought-out and executed lifecycle helps deliver high-performing, secure APIs and a stronger user experience.