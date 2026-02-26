To understand how API gateways and load balancers operate in distributed systems, it helps to start with the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) model. The OSI model is a conceptual, seven‑layer framework that standardizes how network communication is organized, from the physical transmission of bits up through application interactions that produce user‑readable responses.



Within this model, API gateways primarily operate at Layer 7 (application), where they interpret requests and apply application‑aware policies such as authentication, routing rules and protocol translation. Load balancers may function at Layer 4 (transport), making decisions based on IPs and ports, or at Layer 7 to make content‑based routing choices.

With these roles in mind, API gateways and load balancers are responsible for different stages of directing and processing incoming traffic as it moves from clients to backend services. Given that these roles can overlap in some ways, especially as newer gateways add lightweight routing or distribution features, these components appear in different architectural arrangements depending on how a system is structured. Some common patterns include:

Together: In microservice architectures, an API gateway can authenticate requests, apply rate limits and normalize protocols, then forward to a service endpoint fronted by a load balancer—often an application load balancer (ALB)—that selects an available server. In this arrangement, the gateway provides application‑aware control and the balancer optimizes distribution and resilience. Microservices are just one example; API gateways are also used in monolithic, multi-application and hybrid environments to coordinate incoming API traffic across diverse systems.



Independently (load balancer only): For uniform, stateless web tiers, teams may place a load balancer directly in front of identical servers to smooth spikes and sustain uptime without API‑level orchestration. Beyond this, load balancers can operate independently in scenarios such as directing traffic among read-only database replicas, shifting load across geographically distributed endpoints, handling failover in multi-region deployments or balancing requests to legacy systems that don’t require gateway-level logic.

Independently (gateway only): In some managed platforms, a gateway may terminate client traffic, enforce policies and route directly to services that already have built‑in distribution, keeping the policy and developer‑experience benefits without a separate balancing layer.

Many modern gateways can also perform certain load‑balancing functions, such as weighted, round-robin or path‑based routing, but teams might still place a dedicated Layer 4 load balancer in front for connection handling or to offload high‑throughput transport‑layer concerns.