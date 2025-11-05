It is impossible to predict the future, but we can prepare for it. The digital world is constantly shaped by geopolitics, environmental disasters, pandemics or military conflicts. By designing applications and infrastructure to easily move workloads and data between different cloud environments and on-premises systems, one can ensure interoperability and flexibility.

Building sovereignty on solid ground

Sovereignty is not a checkbox—it’s a strategic capability. And like any capability, it must be built on a foundation of trust, transparency and technical assurance.

At IBM, we believe sovereignty demands more than compliance—it requires a strategic cloud architecture designed with three nonnegotiable capabilities:

Encryption

IBM’s Keep Your Own Key (KYOK) technology enables encryption by giving clients exclusive control over encryption keys, backed by FIPS 140-2 Level 4—certified hardware—the highest assurance level for cryptographic protection. Even IBM cannot access these keys, making it technically impossible for IBM to decrypt client data under any circumstance.

Operational transparency

IBM publishes its foundational service dependencies by location as well as providing a suite of capabilities to enable observability and is constantly enhancing our roadmaps to provide ever more transparency. Through continual monitoring of your entire application stack, IBM’s clients can simplify their compliance posture, can proactively mitigate security risks and can gain insights across hybrid multi-cloud environments.

Portability

When selecting technologies to support critical infrastructure services, IBM recommends portability through open source technologies. Developing, modernizing and deploying applications onto a single platform that can be supported across any infrastructure unlocks access to the latest “as a service” technologies available in the market, while mitigating the risks of proprietary technologies. IBM’s commitment to open source and containers enables this key building block within a sovereign strategy.

These 3 technology capabilities must then be underpinned with regulatory alignment. IBM Cloud® meets global and industry compliance standards.

These capabilities are not optional features—they are foundational safeguards for organizations that want to retain control, build trust and remain resilient in an unpredictable world.

Because sovereignty isn’t just a technical specification—it’s a strategic choice. Every decision to embrace sovereignty carries an implicit promise: that your cloud architecture can uphold trust, resilience and compliance at scale. The question is whether your provider is truly built to keep that promise.

Learn more