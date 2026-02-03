What is AI native?

Traditional software development involves designs built on top of deterministic logic and predefined rules set by human programmers. So accomplishing a complex task with software tools might involve manually guiding a software system with various data inputs and adjusting parameters to arrive at a desired result. A calculator or a spreadsheet macro has no ability to learn or adapt; all behavior is predetermined.

AI, on the other hand, doesn’t require explicit instructions, it “learns” the rules itself by reviewing many examples of a task. AI apps and systems use machine learning algorithms to find patterns in vast amounts of data to make decisions or predictions. This process allows it to excel when dealing with unstructured data and in some cases allows it to perform continuous learning over time. This learning depends on data processing pipelines, context-aware datasets and ongoing data management practices.

For a product or workflow to be truly AI native, the AI capability can’t be an add-on to an existing system. The AI cannot be a removable component. Put another way, if the AI were to be removed, the product would not just cease to function as intended, it would cease to be useful at all.

An example of something that doesn’t qualify as AI native would be a web browser that uses AI in the narrow form of a smart narration accessibility feature.

Conversely, in AI-native designs, users often interact through natural language, and automation is intrinsic to the product’s core functioning rather than auxiliary. These systems frequently rely on orchestration layers that coordinate models, tools, APIs and external services.

Perplexity’s Comet browser is an example of an AI-native browser, where an AI assistant is integrated into the experience, summarizing content, drafting emails, comparing shopping results—the experience is mediated through AI at every step. You don’t have to open a sidebar to experience AI, it’s already there.

IBM’s Bob is an enterprise-grade AI-native integrated development environment (IDE). It’s not just a chatbot added onto an editor; it is designed to operate within the IDE and command line to go beyond simple code completions by handling complex agentic workflows.

Because AI-native architecture is built around probabilistic outputs, iteration and adaptation, rather than the rigid rules and deterministic processes of traditional software, workflows are not merely automated versions of old processes that do all the same steps faster. Long multi-step processes can be collapsed into a single prompt and an AI agent can take this interaction and perform a series of reasoning steps to complete the task. These agents can execute upfront workloads such as planning, tool selection and evaluation before producing results.

Based on the user’s behavior patterns, an AI-native system can improve over time, becoming more useful not just at performing specific tasks, but in the way it interacts with the user at a fundamental level.