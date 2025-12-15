What is AI management?

Artificial intelligence systems behave differently from traditional software. A conventional software program follows explicit instructions to produce a deterministic output: providing the same input under the same circumstances to a traditional program will always yield the same output. An AI-driven system produces probabilistic outputs driven by machine learning algorithms: its output might vary even if the input and circumstances stay the same.

That dynamic logic is uniquely powerful, but the unpredictability it entails brings potential risks. For instance, organizations face reputational risks derived from biased or toxic outputs. Unchecked or unnoticed AI hallucinations present a their own broad suite of risks, from simply annoying or confusing users to inaccuracies in mission-critical scenarios with major consequences. AI-powered adversarial attacks or compromised datasets can introduce cybersecurity risks. Failure to comply with AI regulations in a rapidly changing environment carries financial and legal risks.

An AIMS is designed to anticipate and account for those risks. In more tangible terms, an AIMS can be understood as policies and protocols for embedding sound AI governance into any and all workflows relevant to an organization’s use of AI-based tools and products. This includes measures such as standardized proactive risk assessments, reporting mechanisms, routine audits and real-time monitoring of model outputs and performance.

Executed well, AI management systems not only mitigate risks, but also optimize operational efficiency and build trust between developers, end users and other stakeholders whose buy-in is essential to effective AI adoption.