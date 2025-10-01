IBM becomes first major open-source AI model developer to earn ISO 42001 certification

AI doesn’t currently behave like traditional software. A conventional program follows fixed instructions and produces the same deterministic output. Whereas AI models learn patterns from data and generate responses probabilistically. That means the output can vary, even when the input looks the same. This flexibility is powerful, but it also creates risks that must be managed throughout the entire model development and deployment lifecycle.

ISO 42001 establishes a framework for how organizations manage artificial intelligence. It defines what an AIMS should look like: policies, practices and safeguards that guide AI development and deployment. The standard is designed to address questions of ethics, accountability, and trust. These are questions that every organization adopting AI faces, particularly given increased regulatory scrutiny worldwide.

For enterprises, governments and developers, this certification provides confidence that IBM has implemented measurable safeguards and robust, transparent processes. It gives organizations building with Granite a trusted foundation for adopting the language models in high-stakes contexts, including highly regulated industries like financial services and healthcare, and the public sector, with many mission-critical deployment environments.

For AI model developers, the standard represents an expectation of what responsible AI looks like in practice. And for IBM, it validates years of investment in our AI security, safety, and governance practices, in addition to our industry-leading transparency around AI model disclosure.

More broadly, IBM’s achievement sets an important precedent that the future of responsible AI deployment is open, trusted and permissively licensed to support widespread model availability and innovation. By sharing models, benchmarks and tools with the broader community, IBM is contributing to an ecosystem where transparency and accountability are the industry norm.

With more than 30 million downloads, Granite is a widely adopted model family among open-source developers. At the enterprise level, organizations are deploying Granite in production for a variety of use cases such as retrieval-augmented generation, customer service and agentic workflows. ISO 42001 certification provides an additional layer of trust for anyone building with Granite.

As AI adoption accelerates worldwide, ISO 42001 certification provides a strong framework to balance innovation with safeguards.