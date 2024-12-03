What is agent assist?

Agent assist technology evolved from computer-based systems for automatic call routing and intelligent virtual assistants that can perform simple tasks such as setting timers or retrieving weather information. But sometimes, customer needs are complex and have multiple components. Chatbots and virtual agents often cannot address these alone, creating a need for a technology that uses the benefits of human agents with the knowledge base of AI-powered tools.

Agent assist uses conversational AI technology such as natural language understanding (NLU) and natural language processing (NLP) to analyze the information and context around customer issues. It also applies speech recognition to transcribe customer calls and provide summaries of customer interactions.

For example, AI can analyze call transcriptions and identify keywords and phrases to retrieve relevant information related to the customer’s account or a specific document they’re referencing, such as billing statements or receipts. This can help human agents streamline their conversations with customers and provide issue resolution with more efficient response times.