Technical and administrative complexities increase when dealing with more than one cloud environment and multiple vendors. While each multicloud journey is unique, here are eight fundamental steps for creating a successful multicloud strategy:

1. Define goals

A multicloud journey begins with aligning business goals with an overall strategic plan. Start by reviewing your organization’s existing infrastructure and applications. Identify workload requirements and goals surrounding business use cases.

Hybrid multicloud environments support integrated data exchange across multicloud environments, ensuring low latency, no downtime and the smooth delivery of data wherever its needed. For instance, a healthcare organization may seek a multicloud environment so teams spread across different geographies can share data in real time to deliver optimal patient care.

2. Select the best cloud service providers

While most CSPs offer similar basic functionalities, they each offer unique features and services. Whether it’s the high-performance computing capabilities of one cloud service provider or the advanced data analytics of another, a multicloud approach lets you pick and choose the best cloud services available to meet your business needs.

Carefully review service contracts as some cloud service providers offer more flexible contracts and lower starting costs. Be sure to have key stakeholders like IT teams use their expertise to weigh in on the CSP selection process.

3. Create a single pane of glass

In a multicloud environment, application platform interfaces (APIs) from various cloud platforms can create visibility challenges. To reap all the benefits of a multicloud architecture requires a central console or platform that creates a single pane of glass for centralized, enterprise-wide visibility. Referred to as a centralized cloud management platform (CMP), this dynamic, secure multicloud management solution allows IT teams to build, manage, monitor and govern their multicloud ecosystems.

4. Leverage automation tools

The automation of IT infrastructure and processes plays a pivotal role in a multicloud model for enterprise business. With the help of automation tools, organizations can reduce the number of manual tasks traditionally assigned to IT teams. Cloud automation solutions create a software layer that runs on top of virtual machines (VM) in either public or private cloud settings.

By carefully selecting the best automation tools to integrate into your company’s cloud management platform, you can reduce the use of computing resources and save on cloud computing spend. Besides containers and orchestration tools, automation solutions for multicloud include Infrastructure-as-code (IaC). IaC uses a high-level descriptive coding language to automate the provisioning of IT infrastructure. IaC helps simplify infrastructure management while also improving consistency and reducing the need for manual configuration.

5. Build a zero-trust security approach

According to a recent IBM IBV study, the average organization uses more than eight to nine cloud infrastructure environments at any given time, increasing the risk of security threats from bad actors and putting sensitive data at risk.

Managing multiple clouds calls for zero-trust security—an approach that assumes a complex network’s security is always at risk of external and internal threats. Zero trust requires a wide range of security capabilities. These include policies to manage access across all users and privileged accounts with single sign-on (SSO), multifactor authentication. The major CSPs and other cloud service vendors offer multicloud security solutions to help continuously manage threats and ensure resiliency.

6. Integrate compliance and regulatory requirements

Enterprise-level organizations, especially those with a global presence, must adhere to various regulatory standards (e.g., the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, the US’s AI Bill of Rights (link resides outside of ibm.com)) across different countries and jurisdictions. Adhering to industry regulations is crucial for organizations in healthcare, energy, finance and many other sectors.

Non-compliance to industry rules and regulations can put sensitive data at risk and lead to legal and financial consequences and reputational damage. Organizations can mitigate these risks and build trust with their customers by integrating compliance rules and regulations throughout the multicloud development and deployment lifecycle. CSP compliance tools that automate compliance updates can be woven into cloud management platforms to help organizations adhere to evolving regulatory standards specific to their industry.

7. Adopt FinOps for cost optimization

A multicloud cloud cost optimization plan combines strategies, techniques and best practices to manage and control costs. FinOps—the cloud financial management discipline and cultural practice—helps organizations maximize business value in hybrid multicloud environments. Along with FinOps, AI-powered cost-management tools can help your organization increase application performance and optimize overall cloud costs.

8. Continuously refine your multicloud strategy

A successful multicloud deployment never ends. Instead, it evolves and offers the flexibility to adapt to changing business needs and harness the latest cutting-edge technologies. By continually reexamining business goals and assessing cloud service portfolios, your business can stay agile, innovate and maintain a competitive advantage.