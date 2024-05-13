1. Agility and scalability



The primary advantage of adopting a hybrid cloud strategy is agility, which businesses need to adapt to change quickly and capture opportunities to drive business growth. Hybrid cloud supports agility by rapidly provisioning computer resources, whether those resources are housed in an on-premises data center or owned and maintained by a large public cloud provider in a multi-tenant data center.

By significantly boosting the delivery speed of IT resources, a hybrid cloud architecture helps businesses stay agile. For instance, hybrid cloud environments can deliver cloud storage capabilities in just minutes instead of the months it might take to build and install the additional physical hardware that is needed for data storage in a traditional IT environment.

Hybrid cloud also provides the agility to scale resources up or down quickly (both automatically and inexpensively) in response to unexpected traffic spikes. For instance, airline mobile apps are essential to modern personalized air travel. With a hybrid-cloud architecture, the airlines can deal with fluctuating volumes of data, such as during the busy holiday travel season, which requires scaling up resources and data in real-time to improve workflows and deliver better customer experiences.

Lastly, a hybrid cloud ecosystem delivers the agility that DevOps and other teams need to rapidly develop, test and launch applications in a cloud-based environment—another critical driver for business growth.

2. Control and flexibility



Organizations favor a hybrid cloud approach as it offers control and greater flexibility in the allocation of data and resources, resulting in various deployment options. For instance, an organization can exercise control over workloads with sensitive data (for example, intellectual property, personally identifiable information (PII), medical records) by storing them in a private cloud setting. Other workloads, such as those tied to mobile devices and applications, are often better suited for public cloud deployment. By migrating resource-intensive tasks, such as data processing and storage, to the public cloud, mobile apps can run more efficiently on devices with limited processing power and memory.

3. Security



The migration of resources and workloads across hybrid cloud architecture is orchestrated by containers or encrypted application programming interfaces (APIs) that transfer data between cloud computing services or cloud services and on-premises applications. This centralized management system makes implementing security measures such as encryption, automation, access control and endpoint data security easier.

4. Compliance and regulatory requirements



Staying on top of ever-evolving compliance and regulation rules is difficult because different laws require organizations to store and process data in specific geographic areas or under particular conditions. This challenge holds especially true for heavily regulated industries, such as oil and gas.

Hybrid cloud helps businesses comply with different international regulations, allowing them to decide how data is replicated and encrypted and where it needs to be stored. This cloud security feature makes it easier for companies to adhere to privacy and protection standards that are laid out by different countries and municipalities.

5. Cost optimization



A hybrid cloud strategy helps businesses optimize spending and lower costs, such as lowering capital expenditures tied to acquiring, upgrading and maintaining physical hardware or expanding the buildout of data centers.

With a hybrid cloud approach, DevOps and other teams can optimize their spending allocation across public and private clouds for the most cost-effective solution. Hybrid cloud’s pay-as-you-go pricing model helps teams avoid unnecessary spending and balance overall costs and revenue. A hybrid multicloud environment with one or more public clouds combined with private cloud services means no dependency on a single cloud provider and no cloud vendor lock-in, creating more cost-saving opportunities.

6. Business continuity and reliability



All enterprise organizations are concerned about business continuity—the readiness to maintain critical functions in an emergency. Business continuity planning includes disaster recovery (DR), which concentrates on restoring data access and IT infrastructure after a disaster, whether a network connectivity natural disaster or military attack that causes outages.

A hybrid cloud architecture aids disaster recovery by allowing organizations to back up important data by integrating local storage with cloud resources. This redundancy prevents data loss if one of the backups is comprised. Hybrid cloud also speeds disaster recovery as data is continuously replicated and refreshed, ensuring data integrity, accuracy, consistency and reliability.

7. Innovation and transformation



Undoubtedly, hybrid cloud models support business transformation and innovative new technologies. In a recent IBM Institute for Business Value report, Mastering Hybrid Cloud, the estimated value of hybrid cloud investments multiplies up to 3x, on average, when combined with other transformation levers. For some industries, the value multiplier is as high as 20x.

The flexibility, scalability and efficiency of hybrid cloud infrastructure supports application modernization, the process of updating legacy applications to cloud-native application environments, which is a crucial part of digital strategy for business transformation.

Besides modernizing legacy applications, businesses are eager to harness the power of generative AI and machine learning capabilities for customer service, automation and more. Generative AI relies on big data, massive computing power, advanced security and rapid scalability—all advantages of hybrid cloud.