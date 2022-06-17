Accelerated computing servers

Successfully implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) today requires a partnership between humanity and technology. Accelerated computing can help build this partnership.
Overview

Intelligent IT with AI and GPU acceleration

With AI rapidly evolving, you need the right infrastructure to scale from experimentation to production. Meet today and tomorrow’s challenges head-on with integrated solutions that provide GPU acceleration, allowing you to reap the benefits of advanced analytics, HPC, and AI.
Benefits

Accelerate machine learning (ML)

Provide optimum training tools to achieve easier model development and faster ML with the cutting-edge AI infrastructure and dependability of Enterprise AI.

 Eliminate bottlenecks

Fully exploit the potential of GPUs and other accelerators by eliminating I/O bottlenecks and sharing memory across GPUs and CPUs – yielding faster insights and more accurate models.

 Deploy data-intensive workloads

Implementing the right IT infrastructure for AI is essential – a solution with I/O and processing capabilities to accommodate data-intensive characteristics of modern analytics, HPC and AI workloads.

Solutions

HPC, analytics and AI training platform

An accelerated computing solution with faster AI model iterations, flexible deployment, open innovation and proven enterprise infrastructure durability.

 Servers built for the world's most demanding computing

Drive greater confidence in business decisions at scale with a solution designed to grow with your organization and make the best use of people, processes and processors.

 Machine Learning Accelerator for Enterprise AI

Make deep learning and machine learning more accessible to your staff and bring the benefits of AI into your business.

 Explore Watson™ Machine Learning Accelerator
Solve your biggest data and analytics problems

Pay-for-use by the minute, plus get real-time and historical usage monitoring and analysis, giving you greater operating flexibility.

 Accelerate and simplify AI, data analytics and HPC

Choose the level of up-front investment, activate as little as 1 core, 256GB up-front then pay-as-you-go for additional consumption.

 Manage, archive, and analyze your data at scale

Only IBM Power® lets you share your capacity commitment across a pool of resources, giving you maximum utility from your compute resources.

 Explore IBM Spectrum Scale™

Accelerated computing client stories

Close up of a business table with an agenda, digital tablet, laptop, smartphone, glasses, and coffee
DeepZen

AI neural networks developed and running on IBM Watson Machine Learning Accelerator turns text into audio to help learning and attention-impaired students. (02:20)

 Watch DeepZen’s story
Hurricane Sandy, October 30 2012. NASA Earth Observatory image by Jesse Allen, using VIIRS Day-Night Band data from the Suomi National Polar
IBM GRAF and the Weather Company

The Weather Company® (TWCo), an IBM Business, offers the most accurate forecasts globally with personalized and actionable weather data and insights.

 Read TWCo’s story
Engineer programming robot in robotics research facility
Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre

The AMRC helps usher in the Industry 4.0 era with an AI-driven manufacturing system for visual inspection.

 Read the case study

Case Study

Resources

Servers and storage for AI

Realize the full potential of AI and analytics to achieve stronger data-driven decisions, access deeper insights, and develop trust and confidence.

 Explore AI servers and storage IBM Power™

Deploy AI, implement a cloud infrastructure, or run your mission-critical applications with ease. Tackle data-intensive workloads with blazing speed.

 Explore IBM Power10