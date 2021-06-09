Reinforcing IBM’s commitment to open source Hyperledger Fabric

Share this post:

It’s been an exciting year for blockchain development. From privacy-preserving digital health credentials to new, digitized supply chain infrastructure — some of the most interesting technology developments of late have drawn on the benefits of enterprise blockchain and distributed ledgers.

That’s why today we are doubling down on our contributions to enterprise blockchain and Hyperledger, donating the underlying code for some of IBM Blockchain Platform’s most powerful capabilities to the open-source community and unveiling a new Hyperledger Fabric support offering.

A new coding contribution for Hyperledger Fabric

Today, IBM is contributing code to make it easier to develop and deploy blockchain solutions for business. This includes the underlying code for the IBM Blockchain Platform Console — an intuitive UI that will form what is now the Fabric Operations Console. The Console allows different platforms to easily integrate with a Hyperledger Fabric network, enhancing standardization and ease of use of the platform. We are also donating the code that supports token exchanges on Hyperledger Fabric, Fabric Token SDK, as well as support for DLT Interoperability.

In addition to a coding infrastructure, most organizations need other tools for network management and governance that allow them to build and scale blockchain networks quickly. Through the Fabric Operations Console, organizations will be able to access our tools for managing governance — further enhancing the organizations’ ability to collaborate with partners and create value.

A new Hyperledger Fabric support offering

We know that many customers working with open-source need extended support, and we will continue to provide access to our expertise through our services business, which continues to grow.We are also announcing an entirely new Hyperledger Fabric support offering, which will include access to IBM Certified Images, Code Security Scans, Break/Fix Level 3 Support and 24/7 customer support. This offering will be available in the fall through the Red Hat Marketplace and will offer the same level of Fabric support that previously was only available to our IBM Blockchain Platform customers.

These contributions underscore our commitment to supporting developers by empowering them with the latest tools and information. The Hyperledger Fabric platform is stable, business ready, robust and helps support compliance. We hope Hyperledger partners will join us in taking Fabric to the next level, while also benefitting from the new added value and functionality that our code contribution provides.

