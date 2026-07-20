IBM Bob helps an experienced architect code again

AI coding tools are putting senior software engineers back behind the keyboard after years spent managing teams and designing systems.

John Duigenan, an IBM Distinguished Engineer and Technology Sales Leader, began coding at age 11 but spent less time building software as he moved into senior roles—a path he says many seasoned technologists follow. His architectural experience remained, he said, but he lost some of the fluency that comes from writing code every day.

Now, agentic AI coding tools have allowed Duigenan to jump back in, turning architectural ideas into working applications himself. He uses IBM Bob, an AI-assisted development tool that helps users plan a system before generating code, to test whether companies could rebuild selected functions of specialized software-as-a-service offerings.

“The instincts and the patterns were still there, but they had become abstract, living in my head rather than in my hands,” Duigenan told IBM Think in an interview. What he had lost, he said, was “the effortlessness that used to let me move from idea to working code without friction.”

Duigenan started coding at age 11. As he took on more responsibility and moved into senior technology roles, he spent less time building software himself. He said many technology professionals follow a similar path, keeping their knowledge but losing some of the fluency that comes from daily practice.

AI tools help him close that gap by giving him a faster way to act on ideas he already understands, Duigenan said. “It gave those abstract instincts a vehicle again and let me act on them at a pace that still surprises me.”