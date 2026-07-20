Think 2026 Scale advantage with AI and hybrid cloud | Think keynotes
A op-down photograph of professionals collaborating around a conference table with laptops, notes, and workplace tools.
Artificial intelligence DevOps

IBM Bob helps an experienced architect code again

By Sascha Brodsky
Published 20 July 2026

AI coding tools are putting senior software engineers back behind the keyboard after years spent managing teams and designing systems.

John Duigenan, an IBM Distinguished Engineer and Technology Sales Leader, began coding at age 11 but spent less time building software as he moved into senior roles—a path he says many seasoned technologists follow. His architectural experience remained, he said, but he lost some of the fluency that comes from writing code every day.

Now, agentic AI coding tools have allowed Duigenan to jump back in, turning architectural ideas into working applications himself. He uses IBM Bob, an AI-assisted development tool that helps users plan a system before generating code, to test whether companies could rebuild selected functions of specialized software-as-a-service offerings.

“The instincts and the patterns were still there, but they had become abstract, living in my head rather than in my hands,” Duigenan told IBM Think in an interview. What he had lost, he said, was “the effortlessness that used to let me move from idea to working code without friction.”

Duigenan started coding at age 11. As he took on more responsibility and moved into senior technology roles, he spent less time building software himself. He said many technology professionals follow a similar path, keeping their knowledge but losing some of the fluency that comes from daily practice.

AI tools help him close that gap by giving him a faster way to act on ideas he already understands, Duigenan said. “It gave those abstract instincts a vehicle again and let me act on them at a pace that still surprises me.”

From concept to code

The renewed coding fluency lets Duigenan move beyond architectural sketches and start testing ideas himself. Projects that once might have stayed theoretical can now become working software. One idea involved breaking down the functions provided by software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and rebuilding selected parts as software that a company owns and controls.

Duigenan is now testing whether AI coding tools can help companies replace some smaller SaaS subscriptions with software they build and control themselves. The effort remains an experiment, rather than a finished enterprise deployment.

“The real opportunity sits in the long tail most firms don’t think about,” he said.

Some firms have dozens or even hundreds of those services, each handling a narrow task, according to Duigenan. AI can help teams examine what each product does, identify which functions they still want to rent and rebuild others internally.

Regulated industries could find the approach especially useful when weighing data residency, compliance and vendor risk, he said.

“A few years ago, that would have stayed a thought experiment for me,” Duigenan said. “Now it’s something I can sit down and build myself.”

Speed with a blueprint

Bob also encourages developers to settle architectural questions before generating code, Duigenan said.

The process starts with “Why?” before moving to “How?” and “What?” The sequence pushes teams to define a system’s purpose and record major design decisions early.

“We don’t start construction without a design that’s been tested, or build a bridge without proving it can carry the load,” Duigenan said. “Starting with ‘Why?’ brings that same discipline to software.”

Faster development makes that discipline more important, he said. Teams still need to plan for security, scalability, resiliency and maintenance before they commit an architecture to code.

Duigenan said he now spends more time reviewing what AI produces than creating everything himself. Developers need to understand why the code followed a particular structure, judge whether it fits the task and decide whether they can stand behind it.

“The leaders who get real value out of AI-assisted development are the ones who invest in structure and judgment first, then let AI amplify it,” Duigenan said.

The latest AI trends, brought to you by experts

Get curated insights on the most important—and intriguing—AI news. Subscribe to our weekly Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.

Sascha Brodsky

Staff Writer

IBM

Gartner® Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2026: AI-Native Development Platforms

Read the Gartner report to discover actionable insights that will help you transform developer productivity into a catalyst for enterprise growth.

Resources

Cartoon robot wearing a hard hat waves beside a laptop, with code symbols and UI elements in blue.
Meet Bob™, your AI development partner

An AI powered tool that helps you code, debug and deliver high quality software without breaking your flow.
Gartner logo
Accelerate AI innovation through better development

Discover how AI-native development is reshaping software engineering and how leading teams are using it to accelerate innovation and scale impact.
Translucent blue spherical form with rippled, glass-like texture on a light background.
From 30 Days to 3

See how Blue Pearl transformed a legacy codebase, eliminated security risks and accelerated modernization with Bob—cutting delivery time by nearly 90%.
Cartoon robot wearing a hard hat holds a code symbol, with server, shield, and terminal icons on a dark background.
Unraveling the past, rebuilding the future with Bob™

Discover how APIs IT generated complete documentation for decades old systems and modernized critical workloads—ten times faster with AI.
Flat illustration of modern buildings with rounded windows, plants, and clouds in green and blue tones.
IBM AI community

Join the community for Al architects and builders to learn, share ideas and connect with others.
Person seated at a desk working on multiple monitors displaying code in an office setting.
Boost coding workflows with AI coding solutions

Accelerate development, reduce repetitive work and modernize applications with AI-powered tools designed for enterprise-scale engineering teams.
Blue diagram showing a central circle connected by lines to multiple surrounding squares.
What is AI code-generation software?

See how large language models are reshaping software engineering—from writing new code to modernizing legacy systems at scale.
Related solutions
IBM Bob

Accelerate software delivery with IBM Bob™, your AI partner for secure, intent-aware development.

 Explore IBM Bob
AI for developers solutions

Develop, deploy and manage AI applications faster with enterprise-ready tools.

 Explore AI for developers
Application modernization services

Reimagine legacy systems with intelligent AI modernization.

 Explore application modernization services
Take the next step

Harness generative AI and advanced automation to deliver enterprise‑ready code with greater speed and consistency. Bob™ models augment developer skill sets, streamlining modernization workflows and simplifying complex development tasks.

  1. Discover AI coding agent
  2. Explore AI for developers solutions