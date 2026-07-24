AI can escape its sandbox, should we be worried?

This week on Mixture of Experts, join host Tim Hwang and panelists Olivia Buzek, Kaoutar El Maghraoui, and Ambhi Ganesan.

First, we unpack a stunning security incident where OpenAI’s model broke containment during testing, exploited zero-day vulnerabilities, and compromised Hugging Face’s production database. Next, Claude’s Fable casually disproves the decades-old Jacobian conjecture during a World Cup final. What does this tell us about the future of mathematics with AI models? Then, Moonshot AI drops Kimi K3, a massive 2.8 trillion parameter open-source model, but who can actually run it? Finally, Google releases Gemini 3.6 Flash—smaller, faster, more efficient. Why is Google going small while Moonshot AI goes big? All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts.

Chapters:

00:00 – Introduction

1:04 – Hugging Face security breach

11:57 – Jacobian conjecture solved

26:43– Kimi K3: 2.8T parameters



39:41 – Gemini Flash 3.6

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.