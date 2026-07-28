AI sovereignty isn’t owning the stack. It’s staying in control when conditions change.

AI sovereignty is everywhere right now, from national policy agendas to multibillion-dollar investments in chips, data centers and cloud infrastructure. But what does it actually mean?

For many organizations, the answer has historically been ownership: own the infrastructure, own the models, own the stack. But as AI ecosystems become increasingly interconnected, ownership alone is no longer enough. According to new research from IBM’s Institute for Business Value (IBV), the organizations turning AI sovereignty into a competitive advantage have something more valuable: control.

“Sovereignty means having the ability to see your dependencies clearly, govern them consistently and change direction when needed without breaking the business,” writes Ana Paula de Jesus Assis, Senior Vice President at IBM, in the foreword to “The calculus of AI sovereignty” report.

As organizations scale AI, many are discovering they have less visibility into their dependencies than they thought. The IBV research found that 91% of executives don’t fully understand their AI dependencies across vendors, models and infrastructure. At the same time, 71% of executives say it would be difficult to switch AI models or vendors if they had to today.

The result is a growing dependency gap. Organizations may be accelerating AI adoption while unwittingly accumulating technical and operational constraints that limit future flexibility.