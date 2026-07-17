Is customizable intelligence the future of AI?

This week on Mixture of Experts, Tim Hwang is joined by Aaron Baughman, Chris Hay and Merve Unuvar to

Analyze Thinking Machines’ first model release, Inkling. Next, Meta makes its comeback with Muse Spark 1.1, positioning itself as the most economical model built for scale. Then, OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 Sol achieves an 8% score on ARC-AGI-3, sparking debate about if we’re approaching AGI. Finally, we dissect Anthropic’s latest paper on the “J-space”—claiming to reveal a subconscious-like layer inside Claude. All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts.

Chapters:

00:00 – Introduction

00:50 – Thinking Machines Inkling model release

19:48 – GPT-5.6 Sol ARC-AGI-3 performance



29:03 – Anthropic’s J-space consciousness debate

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.