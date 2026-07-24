AI cracked the conjecture. Humans called the play.

As the World Cup final kept the world on the edge of its seat, AI nonchalantly scored a victory of its own against a mathematical problem that had been undefeated since 1939. An Anthropic employee used “his close friend Fable,” as he described Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5 in a tweet while he watched the World Cup, to disprove the Jacobian conjecture, a famous open question about polynomial functions.

It’s the latest in a string of AI-driven discoveries on decades-old math and science puzzles this year (remember the Erdős unit distance problem that OpenAI solved in May?), with the stories going viral as people worry what this signals for job losses. But experts say these breakthroughs are no reason to despair.

On this week’s episode of the Mixture of Experts podcast, the panel discussed how people should focus more on what AI might help humans gain, rather than what we might lose.