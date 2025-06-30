Malcolm Gladwell talks with Dr. Jehi, Cleveland Clinic's Chief Research Information Officer, about how quantum computing is changing biomedical research, and what these breakthroughs could mean for the future of healthcare and life sciences.
When Dr. Lara Jehi began treating epilepsy patients in the 2000s, critical surgical decisions were driven more by clinician intuition and expertise than data. Today, she is a leader of IBM and Cleveland Clinic’s Discovery Accelerator, using advanced AI and quantum computing to transform how researchers analyze data, simulate molecules, accelerate drug discovery, and develop more precise treatments.
Most of what happens inside the UFC Octagon is too fast for the human eye to follow. Enter Alon Cohen who has spent 15 years developing the AI that can catch them. Malcolm Gladwell sits down with him to show how UFC and IBM bring clarity and insight to the sport’s quickest action.
For the Season 7 premiere of Smart Talks with IBM, Malcolm Gladwell sits down with Surajeet Ghosh, HEINEKEN’s Chief AI Officer, in front of a live audience at SXSW to explore how the company is using data and AI to transform its operations and become the world's best-connected brewer.
NASA and IBM have developed advanced AI foundation models that analyze satellite data to reveal patterns across Earth and beyond. These tools are already driving real‑world impact, from helping Kenya plan the planting of 15 billion trees to enabling the UK to track harmful algae blooms. This collaboration provides strategic insights for climate action, environmental monitoring, and emergency response.
Malcolm Gladwell heads to San Francisco Tech Week to talk with IBM’s new Director of Research, Jay Gambetta, in front of a live audience. They discuss IBM’s plans to scale quantum computing power, the groundbreaking experiments already underway, and what impact these new computers could have on chemistry, medicine and even finance.
Malcolm Gladwell sits down with IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna in a special live episode to discuss the groundbreaking potential of quantum computing, the transformative impact of AI on business, and how Krishna’s visionary predictions from the 90s continue to guide IBM’s innovations.
Scuderia Ferrari and IBM are redefining fan engagement with AI-driven insights and cutting-edge digital tools. Learn how IBM is helping Scuderia Ferrari deepen connections with its almost 400 million fans worldwide, driving innovation and community in the digital age.
The show heads to L’Oréal’s Research & Innovation Center in New Jersey, where Malcolm Gladwell explores the complexities of cosmetic formulation and L’Oréal’s AI partnership with IBM. Discover how AI is revolutionizing beauty, making products even more sustainable and innovative.
Malcolm Gladwell visits Kennesaw State University to learn about Jiwoo, an AI Assistant that helps future teachers practice responsive teaching by simulating classroom interactions with students. Discover AI’s impact on teaching methods to prepare teachers for the classroom.