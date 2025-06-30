The Quantum Shift in Biomedical Discovery

Malcolm Gladwell talks with Dr. Jehi, Cleveland Clinic's Chief Research Information Officer, about how quantum computing is changing biomedical research, and what these breakthroughs could mean for the future of healthcare and life sciences.

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Season 7, Episode 3
AI is a classical computing approach that in essence reduces every piece of data to a black or white, binary categorization of a one or a zero. At its core, nature around us, the human body, there is nothing categorical about it. It’s a whole continuum of colors of life...If I want to draw a colored picture, I will not go and pick up charcoal. It’s much easier for me to draw if I had a colored palette with me. And quantum offers that.
Lara Jehi, M.D. Chief Research Information Officer Cleveland Clinic

Meet our experts

Dr. Lara Jehi
Dr. Lara Jehi

Chief Research Information Officer, Cleveland Clinic
Malcolm Gladwell smiling
Malcolm Gladwell

Bestselling Author and Podcaster, Pushkin Industries
Dive deeper Read more about the quantum workflow behind protein simulation Learn more about the Discovery Accelerator Watch on YouTube: IBM Quantum in Healthcare Cleveland Clinic’s Strategic Shift

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