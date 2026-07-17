Think 2026 Scale advantage with AI and hybrid cloud | Think keynotes
Close up view of a person working at a laptop at home office setting, working in powerpoint.
Artificial intelligence DevOps

Inkling adds another name to open-weight AI

By Sascha Brodsky
Published 17 July 2026

AI startup Thinking Machines expanded the growing ranks of open-weight AI models Wednesday with Inkling, the first release in a new model family.

Founded by former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, the company pitched Inkling as a model developers could shape for their own needs, rather than one designed to lead every benchmark. It’s one of a growing number of open model families, including IBM Granite, looking to give developers more control over how they run and adapt AI systems.

“I’ve played with it. It’s pretty good,” Chris Hay, a Distinguished Engineer at IBM, said on this week’s episode of the Mixture of Experts podcast. “They’ve made interesting architectural choices. It’s not the same model as every other model.”

Inkling contains 975 billion parameters, the numerical settings an AI model learns during training, but activates only 41 billion at a time. Its mixture-of-experts design directs each input to the parts of the model best suited to handle it, helping reduce the computational power required to produce a response.

Thinking Machines released Inkling under an Apache 2.0 license, allowing developers to download, run and fine-tune the model. Open-weight systems make their trained parameters available, unlike closed models, which keep those inner workings private and usually require customers to use a company’s hosted service.

The startup also paired Inkling with Tinker, its fine-tuning platform. The combination allows developers to retrain the model for specific tasks, rather than rely solely on a general-purpose system.

Thinking Machines acknowledged that Inkling was “not the strongest” model available. Instead, the company emphasized its ability to handle text, images and audio, along with its support for customization.

That greater control could prove more useful to some businesses than winning a leaderboard, IBM Fellow Aaron Baughman said on the podcast.

“The future of AI might not be about building the biggest model,” Baughman said, “but about giving people the ability to customize, adapt and control these types of models for their own needs.”

Catch the full episode on YouTube, Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

The latest AI trends, brought to you by experts

Get curated insights on the most important—and intriguing—AI news. Subscribe to our weekly Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.

Sascha Brodsky

Staff Writer

IBM

Gartner® Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2026: AI-Native Development Platforms

Read the Gartner report to discover actionable insights that will help you transform developer productivity into a catalyst for enterprise growth.

Resources

Cartoon robot wearing a hard hat waves beside a laptop, with code symbols and UI elements in blue.
Meet Bob™, your AI development partner

An AI powered tool that helps you code, debug and deliver high quality software without breaking your flow.
Gartner logo
Accelerate AI innovation through better development

Discover how AI-native development is reshaping software engineering and how leading teams are using it to accelerate innovation and scale impact.
Translucent blue spherical form with rippled, glass-like texture on a light background.
From 30 Days to 3

See how Blue Pearl transformed a legacy codebase, eliminated security risks and accelerated modernization with Bob—cutting delivery time by nearly 90%.
Cartoon robot wearing a hard hat holds a code symbol, with server, shield, and terminal icons on a dark background.
Unraveling the past, rebuilding the future with Bob™

Discover how APIs IT generated complete documentation for decades old systems and modernized critical workloads—ten times faster with AI.
Flat illustration of modern buildings with rounded windows, plants, and clouds in green and blue tones.
IBM AI community

Join the community for Al architects and builders to learn, share ideas and connect with others.
Person seated at a desk working on multiple monitors displaying code in an office setting.
Boost coding workflows with AI coding solutions

Accelerate development, reduce repetitive work and modernize applications with AI-powered tools designed for enterprise-scale engineering teams.
Blue diagram showing a central circle connected by lines to multiple surrounding squares.
What is AI code-generation software?

See how large language models are reshaping software engineering—from writing new code to modernizing legacy systems at scale.
Related solutions
IBM Bob

Accelerate software delivery with IBM Bob™, your AI partner for secure, intent-aware development.

 Explore IBM Bob
AI for developers solutions

Develop, deploy and manage AI applications faster with enterprise-ready tools.

 Explore AI for developers
Application modernization services

Reimagine legacy systems with intelligent AI modernization.

 Explore application modernization services
Take the next step

Harness generative AI and advanced automation to deliver enterprise‑ready code with greater speed and consistency. Bob™ models augment developer skill sets, streamlining modernization workflows and simplifying complex development tasks.

  1. Discover AI coding agent
  2. Explore AI for developers solutions