Why wrong AI advice makes people more certain

The researchers asked participants six questions about minor visual details in movies, including the color of a team’s uniform in Bend It Like Beckham and the type of vehicle a character drove in Like a Cat on a Highway.

They selected the questions because the AI model used in the experiments answered them incorrectly almost every time. The design allowed the researchers to isolate the effect of consulting AI from the quality of its advice, according to the paper.

Participants could answer each question or decline to respond. Merely having access to AI made them far less likely to admit uncertainty.

In the first experiment, participants without AI withheld an answer on 36% of the questions, according to the paper. Participants who could ask the model for advice declined only 6% of the time.

The pattern was even stronger in a separate replication: participants without AI declined to answer 44% of the questions, compared with 3% among those who could consult the model.

Across the experimental conditions, participants working alone answered correctly 27.5% of the time. Those with access to AI answered correctly 9.2% of the time, according to the researchers.

The experiments didn’t measure how often AI produces correct answers in ordinary use. Researchers intentionally chose questions on which the model performed poorly because they wanted to observe what happened when AI advice conflicted with accuracy.

The paper also didn’t establish why participants became more willing to answer. The authors proposed that the AI may have changed their metacognitive threshold, or the point at which they decided they knew enough to respond.

Metacognition refers to people’s ability to assess their own knowledge and uncertainty. Someone can get an answer wrong while accurately recognizing doubt. A person can also feel certain without enough evidence.

The researchers’ results suggest that access to an AI answer may have lowered the amount of confidence participants needed before committing to a response.

The effect persisted even when participants didn’t ask for help and the AI advice appeared automatically. In the final experiment, the researchers displayed the AI’s advice automatically. Participants still became substantially less willing to suspend judgment, according to the paper.

The authors warned that unsolicited AI suggestions could push people to answer when they should pause or admit uncertainty. That risk may grow as more search engines, writing tools and workplace apps offer AI-generated answers automatically.