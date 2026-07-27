Why wrong AI advice makes people more certain

Bad AI advice may turn doubt into false confidence.
A new paper suggests that AI can make people less willing to admit when they don’t know an answer. In experiments, incorrect AI advice made participants less accurate, more confident and far less likely to say “I don’t know.” The risk matters as more people turn to chatbots for everything from health tips to career advice.
“This looked less like integrating a second opinion and more like outsourcing the judgment altogether,” Valerio Capraro, an Associate Professor of Psychology at the University of Milan-Bicocca and a coauthor of the paper, which has not yet been peer reviewed, told IBM Think in an interview.
Researchers have long found that people generally do not surrender their judgment to a human adviser, Capraro said. Instead, they tend to combine the advice with their initial view, moving partway toward the other person’s opinion.
The participants in the new experiments responded much more strongly to AI.
“When incorrect AI advice was available, people’s willingness to say ‘I don’t know’ almost disappeared,” Capraro said. “Accuracy declined by a factor of three, while confidence rose by a factor of 2.5.”
The researchers asked participants six questions about minor visual details in movies, including the color of a team’s uniform in Bend It Like Beckham and the type of vehicle a character drove in Like a Cat on a Highway.
They selected the questions because the AI model used in the experiments answered them incorrectly almost every time. The design allowed the researchers to isolate the effect of consulting AI from the quality of its advice, according to the paper.
Participants could answer each question or decline to respond. Merely having access to AI made them far less likely to admit uncertainty.
In the first experiment, participants without AI withheld an answer on 36% of the questions, according to the paper. Participants who could ask the model for advice declined only 6% of the time.
The pattern was even stronger in a separate replication: participants without AI declined to answer 44% of the questions, compared with 3% among those who could consult the model.
Across the experimental conditions, participants working alone answered correctly 27.5% of the time. Those with access to AI answered correctly 9.2% of the time, according to the researchers.
The experiments didn’t measure how often AI produces correct answers in ordinary use. Researchers intentionally chose questions on which the model performed poorly because they wanted to observe what happened when AI advice conflicted with accuracy.
The paper also didn’t establish why participants became more willing to answer. The authors proposed that the AI may have changed their metacognitive threshold, or the point at which they decided they knew enough to respond.
Metacognition refers to people’s ability to assess their own knowledge and uncertainty. Someone can get an answer wrong while accurately recognizing doubt. A person can also feel certain without enough evidence.
The researchers’ results suggest that access to an AI answer may have lowered the amount of confidence participants needed before committing to a response.
The effect persisted even when participants didn’t ask for help and the AI advice appeared automatically. In the final experiment, the researchers displayed the AI’s advice automatically. Participants still became substantially less willing to suspend judgment, according to the paper.
The authors warned that unsolicited AI suggestions could push people to answer when they should pause or admit uncertainty. That risk may grow as more search engines, writing tools and workplace apps offer AI-generated answers automatically.
Small financial consequences made participants more cautious, although they didn’t eliminate the effect.
Across three experiments, researchers rewarded correct answers, penalized incorrect ones and gave participants nothing when they declined to respond. Participants sought or followed AI advice less often under those conditions and answered more accurately, according to the paper.
In two of the experiments, incentives also made participants significantly more willing to withhold an answer. Even then, people with access to AI remained far less likely to say “I don’t know” than those who worked without it.
The findings suggested that participants retained some capacity to resist unreliable advice when accuracy carried a visible cost, the authors wrote. The experiments didn’t show whether higher stakes would make people more cautious about bad AI advice.
Organizations should consider whether AI supports human judgment or replaces it, Capraro said. A system could automate a task by taking over the judgment involved, or it could augment the user by helping that person examine evidence and consider alternatives.
“In a healthy relationship, AI augments human agency rather than replacing it,” he said. “It helps us reach more quickly places that we could, in principle, reach ourselves with enough time.”
Such a system could help people develop ideas they have already begun, identify possibilities they have missed and test their assumptions, Capraro said.
Capraro drew a line between using AI as a tool and surrendering control to it.
“An unhealthy relationship begins when we delegate not only tasks but also our goals and judgments: what to believe, what to value and what to choose,” he said.
The study didn’t test specific safeguards. It offered no evidence on whether uncertainty labels, source links, competing answers or required human review would reduce misplaced confidence.
The results did challenge the assumption that the smoothest AI experience necessarily produces the best human decisions. An instant answer may save time while also removing the pause in which a person weighs evidence or recognizes uncertainty.
The authors called for more research into how AI systems affect people’s willingness to suspend judgment, especially when advice arrives automatically. They also noted that their own experiments involved obscure factual questions, low financial stakes and a model chosen because it performed poorly on the task.
Results could differ when AI advice usually proves accurate or when decisions carry serious personal or professional consequences, the authors said.
Capraro said the implications extend beyond the workplace. His greatest concern for children growing up with AI isn’t simply that they will sometimes receive incorrect information. He worries that constant access to immediate answers could prevent them from experiencing doubt as a useful part of learning.
“Doubt is not a failure of knowledge,” he said. “It is often where knowledge begins.”
Uncertainty prompts people to ask what evidence supports an answer, where the information came from and what might prove it wrong, Capraro said.
“A child who never struggles with a question may learn how to obtain answers without learning how answers are justified,” he said.
Capraro called the ability to examine how people know something “epistemic literacy.” He said children need to learn to ask not only for the answer but also how they can know whether or not it’s correct.
Human curiosity gives him reason for optimism, he said. People want to understand, not merely collect answers. Capraro said AI should support human decisions, not replace them.
For Capraro, the central question isn’t whether people should use AI. It’s whether they will continue to direct it.
“I sometimes think of AI as a Ferrari,” he said. “It can dramatically increase our speed, but humans must remain at the wheel. AI should help us reach the destination. It shouldn’t decide what the destination is.”
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