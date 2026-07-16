IBM’s AI model chief on the tools changing how research gets done

David Cox spends his days helping to oversee IBM’s AI models and his nights exploring new ones, using generative AI to brainstorm ideas, write code and test research concepts at a pace he says was impossible just a year ago.

Generative AI arrived with promises of helping workers draft emails, summarize documents and automate routine tasks. For Cox, who helps lead IBM Research’s large language model (LLM) development efforts and directs the MIT-IBM Computing Research Lab, the technology has become something closer to a research collaborator. He uses it to explore new neural network designs, digest scientific papers, generate visualizations and communicate ideas that might otherwise remain trapped in notebooks or conversations.

“I’ve become painfully productive—obsessively, worryingly productive,” Cox told IBM Think in an interview.

The remark points to a broader shift unfolding across the AI industry. While businesses continue to experiment with chatbots and productivity tools, Cox says the latest generation of models is beginning to reshape how scientific and technical work gets done.

Cox said he uses LLMs throughout the day, whether he’s sketching out new neural network designs, mapping research projects, writing code or wrestling with difficult mathematical problems. He now typically has around 10 lines of inquiry underway at any given time, turning to the technology as a sounding board to quickly test ideas and push them toward experiments.