What Is a Workflow Engine?

Workflows are typically initiated or resolved based on pre-set times and deadlines, so that when one task is completed, another is initiated for human-lead tasks. In the case of internal network server tasks, workflow engines can automate these with set, timed cycles.

Workflows route a series of tasks, pushing them from one step to the next. They not only automate tasks, but they also decrease decision-making processes by guiding the process to the most efficient step. They are designed to do so with set deadlines or with timed response.

A workflow engine is designed as a group of microservices so that multiple processes can occur at once. There are two common types:

Developer-friendly software

Low-code software

Developer-friendly workflow management systems are typically open-source solutions that support Java. Low-code software is designed so that you can configure workflows with a visual user interface or visual designer.

However, most workflow engines apply a business process modeling notation (BPMN) process model as the diagram structure that guides your workflows.

From server and application workflow tasks to employee approval processes, data processing and onboarding, workflow technology helps you customize each of these use cases.

Moreover, workflow engines typically use representational state transfer (or RESTful API) software. This technology lets applications interact in a network environment, which in turn enables your organization to integrate a workflow solution with your cloud service and other platforms you currently use.

Rule-based vs. time-based workflow architecture

Workflow engines run on both time-based and business-rules engines, meaning that rules can include a set of logical conditions or are initiated by a set time or deadline.

This design functionality lets multiple users concurrently execute a part of a task that is relevant to their role. For example, a customer might see only one part of a service screen, while an administrator and sales executive are privy to additional pertinent information. That might include customer status, signature status information or any outstanding documents and information needed to complete a sales cycle. Once a part of the cycle is complete, a workflow engine can trigger differentiated notifications segmented for the customer, sales executive and administrator.

Intelligent automation design

Applying artificial intelligence (AI), workflow engine designers have begun to create more intelligent automation. Intelligent automation in workflow engine design is a combination of rule-based and AI structures. For example, by using AI, a workflow engine can extract contextual information from a document and route it to the right recipient for approval or the next step. It can also factor in data from previous process instances and optimize on this by re-routing a process.