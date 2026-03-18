Supply chains generate massive amounts of data. By bringing it all together, organizations gain a clearer picture of their operations and where changes might be needed.

In practice, supply chain analytics helps teams understand what is happening across the supply chain, why and what might happen next. This approach makes it possible to plan ahead, instead of reacting to problems after they occur. For example, analytics can reveal patterns in demand, highlight delays in delivery times, identify supplier risks or show where inventory levels are too high or too low.

The same basic approach applies across most supply chain decisions: use data analysis to measure performance, analyze the causes of problems or inefficiencies, forecast future conditions and determine the best course of action.

The data can come from many sources, including enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, warehouse and transportation systems, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, sales records, supplier reports and external market data. Bringing all the data together allows organizations to improve day-to-day operations while also preparing for long-term changes in the supply chain network.

Common use cases for supply chain analytics include: