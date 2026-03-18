Supply chain analytics is the process of collecting and analyzing data from across the supply chain to help organizations make more informed decisions.
Supply chains generate massive amounts of data. By bringing it all together, organizations gain a clearer picture of their operations and where changes might be needed.
In practice, supply chain analytics helps teams understand what is happening across the supply chain, why and what might happen next. This approach makes it possible to plan ahead, instead of reacting to problems after they occur. For example, analytics can reveal patterns in demand, highlight delays in delivery times, identify supplier risks or show where inventory levels are too high or too low.
The same basic approach applies across most supply chain decisions: use data analysis to measure performance, analyze the causes of problems or inefficiencies, forecast future conditions and determine the best course of action.
The data can come from many sources, including enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, warehouse and transportation systems, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, sales records, supplier reports and external market data. Bringing all the data together allows organizations to improve day-to-day operations while also preparing for long-term changes in the supply chain network.
Common use cases for supply chain analytics include:
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Modern supply chain management is incredibly complex. Global supply chains often span many countries, involve dozens (or hundreds) of suppliers and are affected by fluctuations in demand, capacity, pricing and geopolitical conditions.
Managing these systems without advanced data analytics capabilities is difficult. Research shows that supply chain leaders increasingly rely on data-driven insights to guide better decisions.
According to an IBM study, CEOs now consider supply chain performance, including resilience and operations efficiency, as their top challenge. Other research suggests that significant supply chain disruptions can cost businesses up to 45% of a year’s profits over the course of a decade.
As a result, many organizations are investing in better supply chain data analytics, including technology and tools that offer real-time, on-demand views and predictive forecasting capabilities. One study shows that organizations that deploy AI-powered analytics and end-to-end supply chain visibility tools can significantly improve their ability to anticipate and respond to disruptions.
As supply chains continue to grow more complex and involve more stakeholders, supply chain analytics becomes both a reporting tool and a key way to manage risk and improve operational efficiency.
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Supply chain analytics is often grouped into four main types. Each one answers a different question about how the supply chain is performing and what actions should be taken:
Advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation are expanding what organizations can do with supply chain analytics. Modern analytics platforms can process larger datasets, generate more accurate forecasts and support faster decision-making across supply chain operations. An IBM study found that organizations with higher AI investment in supply chain operations report revenue growth 61% greater than that of their peers.
Analytics are essential to optimizing and streamlining supply chain processes. They rely on organizations maintaining good data quality and data management practices.
Here are key examples and case studies of how supply chain analytics can be applied.
Demand forecasting is one of the most common uses of supply chain analytics. By combining historical sales data with real-time signals like promotions, seasonality and market trends, organizations can maintain better inventory levels and avoid stockouts or surplus goods.
For retailers managing large numbers of stock keeping units (SKUs) across stores and e-commerce channels, AI-powered forecasting models allow predictions at a detailed level and help planners respond faster to changing demand.
For example, sporting goods manufacturer ANTA Group worked with IBM to improve demand forecasting and inventory planning as rapid growth made manual planning methods difficult to manage. By integrating supply chain, merchandising and sales data into a unified analytics and planning environment, the company gained better visibility into seasonal demand patterns. Also, they could adjust production and inventory levels earlier in the planning cycle.
Supply chain analytics helps organizations track supplier performance with metrics like on-time delivery, lead times, defect rates and contract compliance. By combining internal supply chain data with external data sources (such as weather alerts), companies can identify and respond to potential disruptions earlier before they affect operations.
For example, Dun & Bradstreet worked with IBM to develop D&B Ask Procurement, an AI-powered analytics tool designed to give procurement teams a more complete view of supplier risk. The solution combines Dun & Bradstreet’s global business data with IBM® watsonx AI and automation tools to generate real-time insights on supplier financial health, ownership structure and other risk factors.
Transportation analytics use real-time data from carriers, GPS systems and traffic networks to improve routing, scheduling and load planning. This approach allows organizations to balance cost savings, delivery speed and service levels while reducing inefficiencies in logistics operations.
For example, UPS uses advanced analytics and optimization algorithms in its ORION routing system and UPSNav tool to analyze delivery routes and traffic patterns, helping drivers travel fewer miles. The company has reported significant fuel savings and efficiency improvements as a result of using analytics to guide routing decisions.
Organizations are increasingly using supply chain analytics to track emissions, energy use, waste and other sustainability metrics. By analyzing this data alongside cost and service metrics, companies can evaluate ways to reduce environmental impact.
For example, the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program3 lets users track and share information about fuel and emissions. This action helps companies find more efficient transportation options.
Supply chain analytics is often used to improve warehouse operations. By analyzing data from warehouse systems, IoT devices and inventory tracking tools, warehouses can reduce errors and improve fulfillment. Real-time data is especially important in large distribution environments, where small delays or inaccuracies can affect delivery times and customer satisfaction.
For example, digital warehouse management solutions built with IBM® Maximo® Application Suite and partner tools use bar-coding, automated data capture and real-time inventory tracking to improve accuracy and efficiency in warehouse operations.
In many supply chains, data is spread across different systems, making it hard to see what is happening beyond immediate suppliers or warehouses. Supply chain analytics helps bring this information together, combining data from ERP systems, transportation providers, inventory systems and supplier portals to create a single, complete view of the supply chain. With better visibility, teams can spot problems earlier.
For example, IBM modernized its own supply chain by connecting data from planning, procurement, manufacturing and logistics systems into a shared analytics platform. With a clearer view of inventory, orders and supplier activity across its global network, IBM’s supply chain analytics solution reduced supply chain costs by USD 160 million and built-in more resilience and agility.
Procurement and sourcing analytics help organizations evaluate supplier pricing, spending patterns and sourcing risk across categories of raw materials and components. By combining procurement data with other datasets, companies can identify cost trends and monitor supplier performance. This process allows procurement teams to make better decisions about contracts and supplier selection.
One survey found that top-performing companies place around a quarter of their procurement employees in analytics teams, suggesting the benefit of data analytics skills to this area of the business.
Launching new products comes with uncertainty. Predictive analytics and simulation tools allow supply chain teams to model demand scenarios, plan inventory levels and identify potential bottlenecks before production starts. By testing different scenarios in advance, organizations can align manufacturing, sourcing and distribution plans with expected demand and reduce the risk of shortages or excess inventory.
For example, Colgate-Palmolive said it is using digital-twin simulations and AI-driven analytics to test new product ideas and evaluate how changes in demand could affect production and supply chain operations before launch.
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