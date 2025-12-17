Flash storage emerged in the 1980s as the need for compact, non-volatile storage grew alongside the rise of more portable devices. In 1986, Toshiba introduced NAND flash for high-capacity storage applications; in 1993, Intel introduced NOR flash, designed for firmware and embedded systems.

Mainstream adoption of flash took off with the introduction of two devices. These devices were the USB flash drives (introduced in 2000) and the Apple’s flash-driven iPods (introduced in 2005). By the end of the 2000s, flash-based SSDs started displacing HDDs in both laptops and data center environments.

Cell technology has evolved significantly over the years, from single-level cell (SLC) to multi-level cell (MLC), then triple-level cell (TLC) and quad-level cell (QLC). In the 2010s, 3D NAND technology substantially increased storage density and lowered costs.

Today, flash storage dominates the consumer and enterprise marketplaces. According to Enterprise Precedence Research, the global enterprise flash storage market reached USD 21.92 billion in 2024. Furthermore, it is projected to grow from USD 23.71 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 48.03 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 8.16%.¹ The increased adoption of cloud computing and virtualization technologies, along with demand for enhanced data security and compliance influence and drive this growth.

Flash storage extends well beyond SSDs, powering USB flash drives (also called USB thumb drives), memory cards (such as SD cards), smartphones, digital cameras and countless other devices. In enterprise settings, flash storage powers all-flash arrays and supports applications ranging from large-scale data centers to IoT sensors and edge environments.