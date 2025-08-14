In the world of data storage solutions, solid-state drives (SSDs) built from 3D NAND flash memory have been nothing short of a game-changer. While the first wave of SSDs were prohibitively expensive for storage at scale, compared to traditional hard-disk drives (HDDs), modern SSDs are faster, more durable and more reliable.

At the heart of all SSDs are the flash memory cells. Modern SSDs take advantage of 3D NAND flash technology to stack multiple layers of memory cells vertically.

Compared to older 2D NAND, which arranges memory cells in a flat matrix, vertically stacking flash cells improves data storage density, capacity and the overall cost per bit of data. Put simply, 3D NAND can store more bits of data, better.

Now capable of storing terabytes of data with improved write speeds, endurance and performance, SSDs are the go-to solution for larger storage use-cases, from high-end video editing setups to professional data centers.

But not all SDDs are created equal. Categorized based on their NAND flash memory density, SSDs that use only 2D NAND flash are known as SLC (single-level cell) drives. Subsequent innovations introduced 3D NAND, allowing for MLC (multilevel cell), TLC (triple-level cell) and QLC (quad-level cell) drives that offer better performance at increasingly lower costs per bit, depending on the situation.

Although both QLC and TLC drives are slower than their lower cell density counterparts, manufacturers like Intel and Samsung offer optimized performance through techniques like DRAM or SLC caching.