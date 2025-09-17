What is diagnostic analytics?

Most business leaders recognize that leveraging data is essential to driving strategic success. In fact, 68% say that having an integrated, enterprise-wide data architecture is essential for enabling cross-functional collaboration and driving innovation, according to the IBM Institute for Business Value 2025 CEO Study.



Forecast accuracy, in particular, has rapidly climbed the ranks of CEO priorities, moving from 15th place in 2023 to the number one priority in 2025. This shift underscores the growing demand for tools that describe what happened and why.



That’s where diagnostic analytics comes in. It helps teams understand the factors that influence performance. This enables teams to address issues before they escalate, streamline workflows, resolve bottlenecks and uncover opportunities for innovation.

Teams can formulate hypotheses, such as "customer churn increased due to slower response times" and then use diagnostic tools to analyze customer data, raw data, operational metrics and historical trends to test that assumption.

This process involves identifying relevant variables, applying statistical methods (like correlation or regression analysis) and examining patterns to determine whether the data supports or refutes the hypothesis. By doing so, organizations move beyond intuition or anecdotal evidence to strategic decision-making grounded in business intelligence.