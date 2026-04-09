What is cost optimization?

Cost optimization is an alternative to traditional cost-cutting, wherein a CFO might lower costs across the board to meet a short-term objective or respond to business conditions.

An article from Gartner1 describes multiple issues with cost-cutting. Fewer than half of businesses achieve their cost-cutting goals in the first year. Only 11% sustain cuts over three years. Only 9% say that they can maintain their wanted pace of innovation post-cuts.

Cost optimization requires a strategy tailored to both the industry in which a business is working and its particular goals. In cloud computing and IT, for example, a business might switch from on-demand server access to a reserved instance, committing to a certain period of use in exchange for a lower rate. For supply chain logistics, cost optimization might involve consolidating the number of suppliers for a product to lower unit costs.

By its nature, the practice of cost optimization resists top-down prescriptive strategies for finding inefficiencies. Still, there are some overall best practices that organizations can keep in mind when seeking to reduce their costs. These practices include transparency and awareness of cost allocation at all levels, a focus on the tradeoffs involved in reducing costs in each business area and prioritizing reductions in the largest cost areas.