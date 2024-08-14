What is zero-based budgeting?

The zero-based budgeting process is a strategic budgeting approach that mandates a fresh evaluation of all expenses during each budgeting cycle. Unlike traditional budgeting, where previous spending levels are typically adjusted, ZBB requires individuals or organizations to justify every expense from the ground up. The aim is to optimize resource allocation by ensuring funds are allocated to activities that align with strategic objectives and generate the highest value.

Peter Pyhrr, an accountant and consultant, is credited with developing the concept of zero-based budgeting (ZBB) in the 1970s. Pyhrr recognized the limitations of traditional methods of budgeting that relied on incremental adjustments to previous budgets. He believed that organizations needed a more rigorous approach to budgeting that would ensure resources were allocated efficiently and aligned with strategic objectives.

Pyhrr introduced the idea of starting the budgeting process from a “zero base,” meaning that every expense had to be justified from scratch. This approach challenged the assumption that previous spending levels were automatically justified, requiring individuals and departments to provide a detailed rationale for each expenditure.

By requiring a fresh evaluation of all expenses, Pyhrr aimed to eliminate unnecessary costs, identify inefficiencies, and promote a more focused use of resources. His goal was to instill a sense of accountability and ownership among budget holders, encouraging them to critically analyze and justify their budget requests.