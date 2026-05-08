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Business operations

What is continuous planning?

By Amanda McGrath , Ian Smalley
Published 08 May 2026

Continuous planning, defined

Continuous planning is an approach to business management that regularly updates plans, forecasts, resources and strategies in response to changing conditions, rather than relying on fixed planning cycles.

Sticking to a single, inflexible business or budget plan created at the end of the fiscal year can lead to problems. What if demand drops unexpectedly? What if supply chain disruptions increase costs?

Continuous planning, real-time data and an adaptive framework allow organizations to adjust forecasts, reallocate resources and respond quickly to risks and opportunities.

By treating the planning process as iterative and flexible, businesses can use continuous planning to improve accuracy and efficiency, reduce uncertainty and make data-driven decisions. This method requires strong cross-functional collaboration, integrated data systems and aligned processes across the organization.

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Why is continuous planning important?

Organizations operate in environments shaped by volatility, shifting customer demand, supply chain disruptions, changing costs and evolving technology. A strategic roadmap built around annual planning alone can become outdated quickly and businesses might find themselves unable to pivot or mired in inefficiencies.

Continuous planning is important because it changes how decision-making happens. Instead of waiting for the next budget cycle or quarterly review, teams can update forecasts and revise initiatives as new information becomes available. That method can help reduce problems caused by siloed planning or long approval processes.

Who handles continuous planning?

Planning is often directly associated with financial planning and analysis (FP&A) teams, but continuous planning is not limited to finance teams alone. In many organizations, business strategy depends on coordinated decisions across sales, operations, procurement, IT and HR. If one function changes its assumptions without the others adjusting, it can lead to inconsistencies and duplicated work.

A continuous planning process usually connects financial planning, operational planning, workforce planning, sales planning and supply chain planning. In practice, it is a broader planning process that helps stakeholders compare business goals with current performance, identify issues, test scenarios and make informed adjustments as market conditions and business needs evolve.

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How continuous planning works

With continuous planning, management teams aim to answer some key questions:

  • Are current plans still aligned with strategic goals?
  • Do updated forecasts require changes to staffing, spending or inventory?
  • Are key performance indicators (KPIs) trending differently than expected?
  • Should resources shift to different products or regions?
  • Do emerging risks require immediate scenario planning?

While the exact process varies by company, a successful continuous planning framework generally follows a common cycle.

Define strategic direction

Even a continuous model needs a stable foundation. Leadership begins by defining high-level strategic goals, major initiatives and specific KPIs to measure success. Teams set initial numbers for finances, headcount and demand. However, they also understand that these figures are starting points, not permanent rules.

Centralize data

Agile planning relies on timely, accurate inputs. To achieve it, companies replace siloed spreadsheets with connected platforms. They integrate data from enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, customer relationship management (CRM) systems, human resources and supply chain systems. This helps create a single source of truth and aligns teams across the organization.

Monitor and forecast continuously

As real-time data flows into the centralized system, automated tools and human analysts generate rolling forecasts. Rather than waiting for an annual reset, a rolling forecast updates the planning horizon every month or quarter. Metrics can be tracked against a broader long-term plan.

Run scenario models

Markets can be unpredictable. When circumstances change, teams use scenario planning to model multiple outcomes. If a business is facing a sudden supplier delay or a new tariff, scenario planning allows it to test pricing changes and resource alternatives before making a move.

Make ongoing adjustments as needed

If forecasts change or certain KPIs aren’t being met, leaders do not wait until next year’s budgeting process to fix the issue. They immediately reallocate funds, adjust production schedules or shift staffing. Continuous planning creates an organized and tidy loop of review and adjustment that gives a company’s strategy a better chance of success.

What can be measured in a continuous planning model?

The exact metrics depend on the operating model, but many companies track a combination of:

  • Capital expenditures
  • Cash flow and liquidity
  • Customer retention
  • Demand and capacity
  • Financial performance
  • Forecast accuracy
  • Headcount and productivity
  • Inventory and fulfillment
  • Operating expenses
  • Project milestones
  • Revenue and margins
  • Strategic initiative progress

These KPIs help teams compare current performance to forecasts and decide whether the plan needs to adapt to changing circumstances.

Benefits of continuous planning

Here are some of the primary benefits of continuous planning:

  • Faster response: Companies can be more agile and pivot quickly in response to new market conditions or supply chain disruptions.
  • More accurate forecasting: By using rolling forecasts and real-time insights, companies can minimize the difference between projected and actual outcomes.
  • Improved resource allocation: Ongoing adjustments mean that funds are not trapped in underperforming initiatives just because they were approved during annual budgets. Resources flow to where they have the most impact.
  • Aligned teams: Continuous planning breaks down department silos so that all stakeholders are working toward the same business goals.
  • Better decision-making: Up-to-date metrics help leaders make informed decisions and can help as organizations seek a competitive edge.

Tools and technologies used for continuous planning

Continuous planning depends on the right technology to aggregate data from across an organization, analyze it quickly and completely and translate resulting information into action. Two categories of technology are especially important: data infrastructure, which ensures that information is accurate and accessible and advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), which turn that data into forward-looking insights.

The data foundation is what makes continuous planning feasible. Organizations must be able to pull together information from multiple systems—finance, sales, human resources, supply chain operations and more—and ensure that it is consistent, up to date and usable. This process requires data integration tools, cloud data platforms and strong data governance practices to standardize definitions and maintain quality.

Without a solid data foundation, planning processes become fragmented, with different teams working from conflicting or outdated information. A well-integrated data environment, by contrast, provides a single source of truth that aligns everything in a coherent way.

AI and advanced analytics build on this foundation to make continuous planning smarter and more adaptive. Machine learning (ML) models can analyze large volumes of historical and real-time data to identify trends and detect anomalies.

ML also enables scenario modeling and simulation, which helps organizations understand how different variables might affect results. In more advanced use, AI can automate parts of the planning process, such as updating forecasts or flagging risks as they emerge.

In practice, these capabilities depend on strong underlying data systems and their value is realized through planning tools that integrate both data and AI into day-to-day decision-making. Organizations typically rely on a combination of tools and systems to support continuous planning, including:

  • Financial planning and analysis (FP&A) platforms for budgeting, forecasting and modeling
  • Scenario planning and modeling tools for “what-if” analysis
  • Sales and supply chain planning tools for functional alignment
  • Collaboration and workflow tools to coordinate inputs and approvals across teams

Challenges and limitations of continuous planning

Continuous planning also has some constraints and tradeoffs:

  • Data quality and integration: If an organization struggles with siloed legacy systems or poor data governance, the resulting forecasts will be flawed.
  • Resource intensity: Constantly updating models and reallocating resources can become an administrative burden (though automation can offset it).
  • Over-correction: With constant access to real-time metrics, organizations might try to adjust too often in response to minor or short-term fluctuations. Overreacting to the data might disrupt operations and distract from long-term strategic planning.
  • Technological complexity: Deploying the advanced analytics and connected platforms it takes to handle continuous planning requires significant upfront investment and technical maturity.
  • Training and adaptation: Shifting from traditional processes can be a cultural reset. Without proper preparation, some teams might resist change.

Continuous planning, compared

Continuous planning is often discussed in contrast to traditional planning methods and other approaches and methodologies.

Continuous planning versus traditional planning

Traditional planning cycles assume a predictable future, while continuous planning assumes volatility.

Traditional planning relies on fixed cycles (often annual) and depends on yearly budgets. This system often hinges on point-in-time assumptions and can become siloed across different parts of complex organizations.

However, continuous planning is iterative, with rolling forecasts and frequent reviews. The process is more cross-functional and makes it easier to change course quickly.

Continuous planning versus agile or adaptive planning

Agile planning and adaptive planning are related ideas. They often emphasize shorter cycles, flexibility and responsiveness.

Continuous planning is broader and usually covers enterprise planning across finance, operations and business strategy.

Continuous planning versus scenario planning

Scenario planning is a technique used in a continuous planning process. It helps forecast and identify ranges of possible outcomes and the estimated impact through trend analysis.

 By knowing what might happen, organizations and their stakeholders can improve decision-making and manage both best-case and worst-case possibilities.

Examples and use cases for continuous planning

Continuous planning is used differently depending on industry structure, strategic goals and risk exposure. In practice, organizations apply the same principles to different operational challenges:

  • Banking and financial services: Banks and financial institutions use continuous planning to manage capital, liquidity, credit exposure and compliance. For example, one international bank implemented IBM Planning Analytics to unify financial, operational and regulatory planning on a single platform. By replacing spreadsheet-based processes with integrated, real-time data, the bank improved forecasting speed and consistency. It also was able to perform more frequent scenario analysis and stress testing, which was especially important in a highly regulated environment.
  • Energy and utilities: Energy and utility companies rely on continuous planning to respond to commodity price swings and weather-related disruptions. This capability is increasingly critical: the International Energy Agency says that electricity demand volatility has risen significantly due to extreme climate events and the transition to renewables.1 Continuous planning allows energy providers to adjust assumptions quickly and maintain operational resilience.
  • Healthcare: Healthcare organizations apply continuous planning to staffing, patient volumes, supply usage and regulatory issues. For example, Cleveland Clinic has adopted rolling forecasts and scenario planning to manage fluctuations in patient demand and labor costs.2 According to an  IBM Institute for Business Value survey, 69% of healthcare executives expect AI-powered tools to help them adapt to changing demands, including quicker responses during public health crises.
  • Manufacturing: Manufacturers use a continuous planning approach to align demand forecasts with production capacity, labor and supply chain constraints. Treating planning as an ongoing process helps them update inventory targets and margin forecasts as conditions change. Siemens, for example, implements integrated planning processes supported by IBM technologies to improve visibility across its global supply chain and adjust production plans more dynamically.
  • Retail and consumer goods: Retailers use continuous planning to manage inventory, promotions and staffing in response to rapidly shifting consumer demand. For example, Landmark Retail implemented IBM Planning Analytics to streamline budgeting, forecasting, warehouse planning and sales forecasting across more than 1,200 stores. The retailer reduced time spent on budgeting and consolidation processes by 75% while improving its ability to respond to changing demand patterns through more dynamic forecasting. And research shows that 88% of retail executives say that demand forecasting is a key area for improvement through AI. This finding highlights the growing importance of real-time data and continuous planning as consumer behavior becomes more volatile.
  • Technology and SaaS: Technology companies increasingly use rolling forecasts and scenario modeling to manage headcount, cloud infrastructure costs, renewals and investments. Continuous planning can improve alignment between finance and operations and shorten planning cycles. For example, Salesforce’s use of IBM Planning Analytics has helped reduce its planning process from a matter of days or weeks to just a few hours.
Amanda McGrath

Staff Writer

IBM Think

Ian Smalley

Staff Editor

IBM Think

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    Footnotes

    1 Electricity 2025, International Energy Agency, October 2025

    2 How the CFOs of Cleveland Clinic, other health systems are navigating the growing uncertainty, Crain’s, May 2025