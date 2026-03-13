What is supply chain planning?

Supply chains are complex global networks that must adapt to changing customer expectations, economic uncertainty and operational risk. These pressures make effective supply chain planning a strategic priority for many organizations.

The importance of supply chain planning has been underscored by recent years of market volatility. Global pandemics, natural disasters, geopolitical tensions and other factors can wreak havoc on transportation networks, supplier operations and production capacity. These issue lead to possible shortages, extended lead times and changes in pricing.

Planning helps address these supply chain risks. With reliable planning capabilities, organizations can meet customer demand, reduce excess inventory and avoid costly stockouts. Better planning can also help an organization improve efficiency and risk management.

Many businesses are refocusing from purely cost-driven approaches to models that prioritize resilience and efficiency. In fact, 60% more supply chain leaders see resilience and agility as important to competitive advantage than they did five years ago.1