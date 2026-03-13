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What is supply chain planning?

By Amanda McGrath , Ian Smalley
Published 13 March 2026

What is supply chain planning?

Supply chain planning is the process of managing and optimizing the flow of goods and services from supplier to customer. Proper planning helps businesses make sure that products are available in the right amounts, at the right time and place, and at the right costs.

The supply chain planning process involves anticipating customer demand and organizing resources (such as raw materials, labor and transportation) to meet that demand efficiently. It coordinates procurement, production, inventory and distribution activities so that they align with the organization’s strategic objectives.

The goal is to optimize supply chain performance while staying flexible enough to respond to shifting market conditions and unexpected disruptions.

Supply chain planning versus supply chain management

While supply chain management follows the entire flow of goods from sourcing raw materials to delivering finished products, supply chain planning focuses specifically on forecasting and preparing for future demand and supply conditions.

  • Supply chain planning usually occurs earlier in the process. It centers around demand forecasting, inventory planning and production planning.
  • Supply chain management focuses on executing those plans by overseeing procurement, manufacturing, transportation and distribution so that products move easily through the supply chain.

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Why supply chain planning matters

Supply chains are complex global networks that must adapt to changing customer expectations, economic uncertainty and operational risk. These pressures make effective supply chain planning a strategic priority for many organizations.

The importance of supply chain planning has been underscored by recent years of market volatility. Global pandemics, natural disasters, geopolitical tensions and other factors can wreak havoc on transportation networks, supplier operations and production capacity. These issue lead to possible shortages, extended lead times and changes in pricing.

Planning helps address these supply chain risks. With reliable planning capabilities, organizations can meet customer demand, reduce excess inventory and avoid costly stockouts. Better planning can also help an organization improve efficiency and risk management.

Many businesses are refocusing from purely cost-driven approaches to models that prioritize resilience and efficiency. In fact, 60% more supply chain leaders see resilience and agility as important to competitive advantage than they did five years ago.1

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How supply chain planning works

The supply chain planning process involves coordinating many operational activities to keep supply and demand balanced across the supply network. Although the exact process varies by industry, most organizations rely on several main planning elements.

Demand planning and forecasting

Predicting customer demand depends on accurate demand forecasting. This kind of forecasting analyzes historical sales data, seasonal patterns, economic indicators and market trends to estimate future demand.

Misjudging demand can lead to overproduction or inventory shortages. However, some demand variability is inevitable. As a result, many organizations look to advanced forecasting models and predictive analytics to improve forecast accuracy over time.

Inventory planning

Inventory management is a balancing act: too much inventory leads to expensive holding costs, while too little can lead to stockouts and customer dissatisfaction.

After completing demand forecasts, planners determine how much inventory to hold across warehouses and distribution centers. Determining the optimal inventory levels for each product is done by managing replenishment issues and setting safety stock levels, reorder points and lead times.

Production planning

To match demand forecasts with manufacturing capabilities, planners develop production schedules that determine when and where products will be made. They also coordinate the availability of raw materials, labor and equipment.

Production planning is an interconnected process that must align closely with procurement and supplier planning. Delays in sourcing materials can disrupt manufacturing timelines and affect the entire supply chain.

Procurement and sourcing

Supply chain planners must also coordinate procurement and sourcing strategies to make sure that suppliers can deliver materials when needed.

Supplier relationships are important here. Organizations monitor supplier performance, delivery reliability and cost trends to evaluate supply stability. Building long-term partnerships with key suppliers can improve reliability and visibility across the supply network. These relationships reduce exposure to supply chain risks.

Distribution and logistics planning

Supply chain planners must also determine how products move from production facilities to customers. Distribution planning focuses on optimizing transportation networks and warehouse operations so products get to the end customers efficiently. These efforts help the right products reach customers on time while controlling logistics costs.

To manage these steps, organizations use specialized supply chain planning solutions. Supply chain planning software is often integrated directly into a company’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. These platforms provide dashboards and analytics that track key metrics, allowing supply chain leaders to make informed decisions.

Best practices for supply chain planning

Supply chain planners often employ the following best practices:

  • Eliminate silos: Ensuring cross-functional collaboration between procurement, manufacturing, logistics and sales teams helps data flows seamlessly across the organization.
  • Leverage real-time data: While historical data models are useful, real-time data allows for immediate responses to sudden shifts in customer demand or unexpected supply chain disruptions.
  • Foster supplier partnerships: Working closely with suppliers improves visibility into their operations. Monitoring supplier performance and building collaborative partnerships helps address risks associated with raw material shortages.
  • Prioritize sustainability: Regulatory pressures and consumer preferences have made sustainability a core part of supply chain planning. Planners are increasingly assigned goals like optimizing transportation routes to lower carbon emissions and sourcing materials from sustainable suppliers.
  • Monitor metrics: Tracking key performance indicators (KPIs) like forecast accuracy, on-time delivery rates and inventory turnover helps planners continually refine the supply chain planning process.

Key frameworks for supply chain planning

Organizations use various frameworks to structure their supply chain strategy. A supply chain planning framework provides a standardized way of aligning operational capabilities with broader business planning goals.

Sales and operations planning (S&OP)

Sales and operations planning (S&OP) is a widely adopted framework that aligns an organization’s sales, marketing and production teams.

By breaking down organizational silos, S&OP ensures that everyone is working from the same demand forecasts and supply constraints—and working toward common goals.

By coordinating planning across functions, S&OP helps improve forecast accuracy, maintain stable inventory levels and help organizations meet demand more reliably while controlling operational costs.

Integrated business planning (IBP)

Many organizations extend traditional S&OP processes into a broader framework known as integrated business planning (IBP). While S&OP focuses primarily on balancing supply and demand, IBP incorporates financial planning and strategic decision-making into the planning process.

The goal is to connect supply chain planning with overall business planning so that operational decisions align with financial targets and long-term corporate strategy.

Just-in-time (JIT)

Just-in-time (JIT) focuses on minimizing inventory levels by producing and delivering materials only when they are needed in the production process. Instead of maintaining large safety stock buffers, organizations rely on precise demand forecasting, coordinated supplier schedules and highly efficient logistics networks to allow materials to arrive exactly when required.

When implemented successfully, JIT can help organizations reduce inventory carrying costs and minimize waste. This framework has become less common in recent years as more companies are impacted by global supply chain disruptions and seek resilience.

How supply chain planning is evolving with AI

Supply chain planning is becoming increasingly data-driven as organizations adopt artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), advanced analytics and automation to improve forecasting and operational decision-making. These technologies allow companies to analyze large volumes of operational data, detect patterns in demand and supply fluctuations and simulate potential disruptions before they occur.

In one study, 64% of chief supply chain officers said that generative AI is completely transforming their workflows, including activities like planning, forecasting and supply chain decision-making.

AI tools can help supply chain planners analyze real-time data and evaluate multiple planning scenarios simultaneously. For example, AI-enabled systems can identify potential material shortages, evaluate the downstream impact on production and recommend adjustments to sourcing or inventory strategies. By enabling natural-language queries and automated analysis, AI systems can also make decision-making faster and easier.

Automation is another major driver of change. IBM research indicates that 60% of executives expect AI assistants to handle many traditional or transactional supply chain processes by 2025, allowing planners to focus more on strategic activities like scenario planning and risk management. Organizations are also increasing their investments in AI capabilities across supply chain operations.

Supply chain planning across industries

Supply chain planning is used across various industries to meet distinct operational goals.

Healthcare

Healthcare supply chains must maintain reliable access to critical products like medications, medical devices and protective equipment. Effective planning helps ensure that hospitals and healthcare providers can maintain an adequate inventory during emergencies.
Manufacturing

Manufacturing generally relies on intricate global networks of suppliers. Manufacturers use production planning and scenario planning to coordinate the delivery of thousands of individual parts, minimizing lead times and ensuring assembly lines continue moving even when specific geopolitical issues affect a supplier region.
Retail

In the retail sector, seasonal fluctuations and consumer trends make demand forecasting highly complex. Retailers use advanced supply chain planning to optimize inventory management so that highly sought-after items are sure to be in stock during peak shopping seasons. This approach can support customer satisfaction and help retailers avoid stockouts.

Benefits of effective supply chain planning

Organizations that invest in comprehensive supply chain planning report a wide array of measurable advantages. Here are some of the primary benefits of supply chain planning:

  • Increased profitability: By optimizing inventory levels and reducing waste, companies lower their overhead and holding costs.
  • Improved customer satisfaction: Ensuring the right products are available at the right time significantly boosts customer retention and brand loyalty.
  • Enhanced operational efficiency: Streamlining workflows and automating repetitive tasks allows supply chain operations to run more smoothly with fewer bottlenecks.
  • Better risk management: Planning processes that incorporate risk analysis and scenario modeling help organizations respond more effectively to disruptions.
  • Aligned stakeholders: A unified supply chain strategy ensures that all internal and external stakeholders are working collaboratively toward the same goals.

Authors

Amanda McGrath

Staff Writer

IBM Think

Ian Smalley

Staff Editor

IBM Think

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