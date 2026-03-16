What is a rolling forecast?

The rolling forecast process is essential for finance teams, chief financial officers (CFOs) and stakeholders across a business. This type of financial model typically relies on key business drivers like sales volume, headcount or market growth rates rather than static assumptions.

The method supplements a static budget and, in some ways, replaces it with a more dynamic, forward-looking view, leading to better decisions and continuous planning.

Forecasts and budgets each serve distinct purposes and cover different time periods (though sometimes they overlap). What makes a forecast different from a budget is that a budget is a fixed document that presents the company’s overall financial plan for a set period, such as 12 months. A budget is typically based on historical data and prepared before the start of the fiscal year.

A rolling forecast is a more continuous approach to financial planning. The method is much less stringent than a static budget and helps finance teams focus on what is likely to happen.

The preparations for a rolling forecast depend on historical data (for example, previous static budgets), but also include other inputs. These inputs include real-time data reflecting changes in the market, macroeconomic factors, staffing levels, supply chain disruptions and other operational drivers that might impact the business. While this approach has unique benefits, it’s an involved process that requires significant resources at both the human and technological levels.

Both financial planning approaches are important to how a company plans for the future and they can work together to provide a holistic view for finance teams. The static budget can serve as a benchmark for evaluating what really happened against the initial plan. However, the rolling forecast can be beneficial for ongoing strategic planning.