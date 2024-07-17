The fast-paced business world we live in today requires smart tools to manage a business’s operations and everyday needs. Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a business management software built to do just that. This relatively new system offers a centralized platform with applications to manage all aspects of your business from supply chain management to inventory management to financial management. The benefits of ERP include built-in business intelligence and access to real-time data, along with integrated machine learning capabilities unlike a legacy system. While there are different types of enterprise resource planning systems, all solutions are built to help improve business functions and business operations.
ERP solutions are built to meet the needs of organizations across multiple industries including retail, consumer products, industrial, energy and utilities and government (including defense). When an organization is deciding which type of enterprise resource planning deployment type to use, there are multiple factors to consider including size, functionality, procurement and industry-specific requirements. If these factors are taken into consideration, it will be much easier to narrow down which types of ERP solutions might meet the organization’s needs.
Some of the more well-known ERP software offerings are SAP S/4HANA, Oracle Netsuite, Microsoft Azure, Infor CloudSuite and Acumatica Cloud ERP. The different types of ERP deployment will be discussed below and will hopefully assist organizations in deciding which software solution type is best fit for its needs. It’s important to note each ERP solution offers modules such as e-commerce, human capital management, order management and inventory management, but will differ from one type to the next.
Some ERP software providers may also provide industry-specific ERP solutions or modules. An example is manufacturing industry software which includes MRP, or material requirements planning. Industry-specific software will vary from one organization to the next and can include modules, such as project management and project accounting. Other ERP software offerings can include customer relationship management (CRM) and human resources software.
Enterprise resource planning systems aim to address all aspects of a business and improve business processes, such as accounting, real-time financial reporting, forecasting and other processes. It typically come in three different deployment options:
On-premises ERP systems
The on-premises enterprise resource planning system is exactly how it sounds. The software is installed on an organization’s own servers and computer equipment. It is a licensed system that can be customized and upgraded and is typically maintained by the organization’s IT team onsite to streamline the business workflow.
The on-premises ERP system is for an organization that wants full autonomy of its system. With this business management solution, the organization handles its data management and security on-site. The use of an ERP team or partner is recommended to help lead and handle any implementation questions.
Cloud-based ERP systems
Cloud-based ERP examples:
The hybrid ERP system is a combination of elements from both on-premises and cloud ERP systems and infrastructure. This model is for organizations with specific needs or that have strict regulatory requirements. An organization can have the benefit of on-premises ERP hardware installed for all or some of its data, while being able to scale up in the cloud. The hybrid solution is going to be a mix of public and private cloud services depending on what the organization needs.
This is a model for specific organizations that want aspects of both on-premises and cloud. This is a more expensive option, and it will likely take longer to implement due to its hybrid features. An example of a time when an organization may switch to a hybrid model is if your organization has invested in an on-premises ERP tool and is looking to update or optimize with the cloud.
An example of a hybrid ERP solution is AWS.
When it comes to deciding which solution is best for you it’s important to consider your organization’s needs and the future of your business. IBM Consulting® experts can help your organization successfully migrate legacy ERP applications to the cloud, redesign processes to leverage data, AI and automation, and transform finance into a competitive advantage within your business.
SAP managed services for applications and ERP integration can help manage an organization’s workloads, giving you more time to focus on innovation and new opportunities. Managed services for SAP applications enable agility and resource optimization by supporting and optimizing underlying operational functions. Areas like security and compliance reporting, application management, and service delivery to lines-of-business become more predictable from a pricing, resource and workload perspective.
