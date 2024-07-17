Some of the more well-known ERP software offerings are SAP S/4HANA, Oracle Netsuite, Microsoft Azure, Infor CloudSuite and Acumatica Cloud ERP. The different types of ERP deployment will be discussed below and will hopefully assist organizations in deciding which software solution type is best fit for its needs. It’s important to note each ERP solution offers modules such as e-commerce, human capital management, order management and inventory management, but will differ from one type to the next.

Some ERP software providers may also provide industry-specific ERP solutions or modules. An example is manufacturing industry software which includes MRP, or material requirements planning. Industry-specific software will vary from one organization to the next and can include modules, such as project management and project accounting. Other ERP software offerings can include customer relationship management (CRM) and human resources software.

Enterprise resource planning systems aim to address all aspects of a business and improve business processes, such as accounting, real-time financial reporting, forecasting and other processes. It typically come in three different deployment options:

On-premises

Cloud

Hybrid

On-premises ERP systems

The on-premises enterprise resource planning system is exactly how it sounds. The software is installed on an organization’s own servers and computer equipment. It is a licensed system that can be customized and upgraded and is typically maintained by the organization’s IT team onsite to streamline the business workflow.

Benefits of on-premises

Cost: Since the software is done on-premises there isn’t a monthly or annual subscription cost for the software. This could lower the cost of the ERP system over time both short and long term, resulting in better profitability.

Since the software is done on-premises there isn’t a monthly or annual subscription cost for the software. This could lower the cost of the ERP system over time both short and long term, resulting in better profitability. Customization: Organizations can customize the software as they see fit. On-premises customization can be done during the implementation process and thereafter. The decision-making is much more in the hands of the organization itself.

Organizations can customize the software as they see fit. On-premises customization can be done during the implementation process and thereafter. The decision-making is much more in the hands of the organization itself. Data security: The on-premises software means all company information and data remains on-site making it a very secure software system for your business.

The on-premises software means all company information and data remains on-site making it a very secure software system for your business. In-house advantage: By having all data storage and hardware on-site the organization isn’t dependent on the software vendor for system needs. It can all be handled by the on-site IT team once they have been trained properly.

Disadvantages of on-premises

Initial investment: Software and computer equipment will require a larger investment up front. The software may also need to be replaced down the line. Organizations should factor in these expenses before choosing on-premises ERP.

Software and computer equipment will require a larger investment up front. The software may also need to be replaced down the line. Organizations should factor in these expenses before choosing on-premises ERP. Upgrades needed: The ERP software will need to be upgraded periodically to mitigate cybersecurity risks and ensure your organization has the most efficient software. These upgrades may also require working in the office and perhaps through a slower connection at times.

The ERP software will need to be upgraded periodically to mitigate cybersecurity risks and ensure your organization has the most efficient software. These upgrades may also require working in the office and perhaps through a slower connection at times. Data risks: Doing in-house data backups or upgrades could lead to corrupted files, potentially putting an organizations data at a higher risk.

Who does on-premises ERP best serve?

The on-premises ERP system is for an organization that wants full autonomy of its system. With this business management solution, the organization handles its data management and security on-site. The use of an ERP team or partner is recommended to help lead and handle any implementation questions.

Cloud-based ERP systems

Cloud-based ERP examples:

Hybrid ERP systems

The hybrid ERP system is a combination of elements from both on-premises and cloud ERP systems and infrastructure. This model is for organizations with specific needs or that have strict regulatory requirements. An organization can have the benefit of on-premises ERP hardware installed for all or some of its data, while being able to scale up in the cloud. The hybrid solution is going to be a mix of public and private cloud services depending on what the organization needs.

Benefits of hybrid

Tailored: With access to both cloud and on-premises organizations with multiple locations can have remote ERP accessibility. Through an ERP hybrid system multiple types of infrastructure and public cloud services can be molded to fit the organizations needs in a way having to choose one model over the other can’t achieve.

With access to both cloud and on-premises organizations with multiple locations can have remote ERP accessibility. Through an ERP hybrid system multiple types of infrastructure and public cloud services can be molded to fit the organizations needs in a way having to choose one model over the other can’t achieve. Scalability: A major benefit to on-premises ERP is the ability to control the ERP system as the business changes. With ERP hybrid solutions organizations get to control the ERP system and customize on-site, while not needing any additional business-owned servers or computer equipment.

A major benefit to on-premises ERP is the ability to control the ERP system as the business changes. With ERP hybrid solutions organizations get to control the ERP system and customize on-site, while not needing any additional business-owned servers or computer equipment. Security: The security risks that come with ERP cloud solutions are no longer a concern when using a hybrid model. The ERP hybrid system allows sensitive data to be protected through the on-premises aspects of the hybrid tool.

Disadvantages of hybrid

Cost: The long-term cost might be more than a cloud-only ERP system; however, the upfront costs are likely going to be less aggressive than on-premises systems.

The long-term cost might be more than a cloud-only ERP system; however, the upfront costs are likely going to be less aggressive than on-premises systems. Deployment: The hybrid setup brings forth some challenges, one of which is in the deployment. In the case of hybrid ERP systems, the deployment and implementation process may require more time and attention due to its unique nature. It’s important to work with a good ERP implementation team to keep the process running smoothly.

The hybrid setup brings forth some challenges, one of which is in the deployment. In the case of hybrid ERP systems, the deployment and implementation process may require more time and attention due to its unique nature. It’s important to work with a good ERP implementation team to keep the process running smoothly. Oversight: Since there is an on-premises component to the hybrid solution, an internal IT department is necessary; otherwise, the ERP vendor will need to monitor the software to ensure its functioning properly. There is also less flexibility to changing the system if your organization grows over time.

Who does hybrid ERP best serve?

This is a model for specific organizations that want aspects of both on-premises and cloud. This is a more expensive option, and it will likely take longer to implement due to its hybrid features. An example of a time when an organization may switch to a hybrid model is if your organization has invested in an on-premises ERP tool and is looking to update or optimize with the cloud.

An example of a hybrid ERP solution is AWS.