From improved supply chain management to more advanced analytics and customer experience, AI is impacting all areas of the retail business. It can improve both the online and in-store experience for customers and employees alike.

Retailers are embracing AI technologies because they can produce tangible results. In fact, executives believe that AI’s contribution to retail revenue growth will increase by 133% from 2023 to 2027, according to an IBM Institute for Business Value study1.

Many retail business executives understand the importance of AI, since almost 9 in 10 executives claim to have clear organizational structures, policies and processes for AI governance. But fewer than a quarter of organizations fully implement and continuously review tools on AI governance, putting brand trust at risk.

In addition, organizations may not be prepared in other ways. For example, the Institute for Business Value projects that only 31% of their workforce need to reskill or develop new skills in that same time frame, underestimating the support required in the process.