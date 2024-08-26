Compared to other industries, retail and consumer goods have a lot of opportunities to improve when it comes to defending against data breaches. Additional IBM internal research found that only 25% of retail companies and 29% of consumer goods businesses studied employ extensive automation and AI-powered security solutions. By modernizing security strategies and taking a proactive approach, organizations can enhance their ability to detect intrusions, and potentially shut them down before they can inflict real damage to help reduce the overall impact of a breach.

One of the biggest mitigators of studied data breaches was speed, and security AI and automation had the most profound influence on an organization’s ability to quickly identify and contain attacks. Industrywide, studied businesses employing AI and automation extensively in their security operations were able to shorten the average data breach lifecycle by 108 days compared to those that did not employ these technologies. Based on these findings, this translated to a cost savings of USD 850,000 per attack—up to 30% less than the average impact.

A big part of this is simply the ability to detect the breach quickly, yet only one-third of data breaches studied were detected by the affected company. But those participating businesses that did detect the breach themselves, were able to act much more swiftly to contain the attack, resulting in a lifecycle reduction of nearly 80 days compared to data breaches that were disclosed by the attacker (241 days versus 320).

As the digitization of retail and consumer goods industries continues to advance, businesses will face increasing pressure from attackers seeking to disrupt their operations and exploit their wealth of data. By investing in more sophisticated detection and response capabilities, companies can make substantial improvements in their ability to contain data breaches to help significantly reduce the financial and reputational fallout in the process.