What is AWS monitoring?

AWS monitoring is the process of tracking, collecting and analyzing data from the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing platform. It helps optimize AWS resources, identify performance issues, manage costs and maintain secure cloud infrastructure.
With over 30% of the cloud market, AWS runs more infrastructure than any other cloud infrastructure provider.1 Companies use AWS for web hosting, data storage, big data analytics, mobile app development and enterprise IT services.
For these organizations, monitoring their workloads on AWS is critical. It enables them to track performance metrics, system logs and events to help ensure that AWS environments perform as expected.
Without AWS monitoring, performance issues can multiply undetected, costs can spiral from overprovisioned resources and security vulnerabilities can remain exposed. For example, excessive network traffic might overload a central processing unit (CPU) and cause bottlenecks. Or misconfigured cloud storage containers might expose sensitive data through public access.
AWS monitoring tools can identify these issues and trigger automated responses—such as invoking AWS Lambda functions for remediation—or alert teams for manual troubleshooting. This helps organizations maintain optimal performance, reduce costs, strengthen their security posture and make data-driven decisions about their infrastructure.
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
AWS monitoring helps ensure the reliability, availability and performance of AWS cloud resources. It provides visibility into AWS infrastructures so organizations can proactively detect and resolve problems, reducing disruptions and minimizing downtime.
Monitoring helps reveal the operational health of AWS cloud-based resources, including compute capacity, storage systems and network infrastructure.
For example, if a server experiences heavy load from customer traffic, monitoring triggers automatic scaling to add more servers. This helps prevent application crashes and ensure consistent response times even during traffic spikes, so applications remain accessible to end users.
By collecting metrics on AWS cloud resources, monitoring can help optimize configurations for increased speed and efficiency.
For example, if users in Asia experience slow page loads, monitoring tools can cache content in Singapore, closer to their location. This helps reduce latency and enables faster page loads, ensuring smoother streaming and improving the user experience.
Cloud costs are often one of the biggest line items on an organization’s IT budget.
Monitoring can identify underutilized or unnecessary AWS resources to help optimize cloud costs. For example, a virtual server using only 10% of its allocated memory for its workload can risk wasting 90% of memory costs. AWS monitoring can help automatically right size instances and shut down idle resources during off-peak hours.
Monitoring detects suspicious activities or unusual changes to AWS infrastructures that might indicate security threats, such as unauthorized API calls, unusual data transfers and configuration changes.
For example, when monitoring tools detect repeatedly failed login attempts, they can block the source IP address and trigger security notifications.
Monitoring can identify potential problems before they occur and impact end users. This can include approaching capacity limits, degrading performance trends and expiring SSL certificates.
For example, monitoring a database approaching over 90% storage capacity triggers alerts to developers to add more space before database failure.
AWS monitoring continuously collects and analyzes data from AWS infrastructure.
Monitoring data typically includes performance metrics, resource utilization and error rates from servers, databases and applications, along with system logs such as API calls, configuration changes, network activity and security events.
Tools analyze this data to identify trends, detect anomalies and visualize performance in real time through dashboards.
AWS monitoring tools can then alert teams to potential issues for troubleshooting and root cause analysis. They can also automatically resolve some issues, including adding resources or restarting AWS services.
For example, when customers abandon online shopping carts due to failed checkouts, AWS monitoring can identify payment gateway errors and alert the DevOps team. They can then investigate and correct the outdated timeout setting, minimizing revenue loss.
AWS monitoring pricing typically scales with the number of custom metrics, log ingestion volumes and analysis frequency, depending on the services used.
To provide comprehensive coverage, AWS monitoring typically tracks metrics across four core areas:
AWS monitoring automatically tracks performance and resource consumption across AWS infrastructure components.
These metrics help teams identify overprovisioned resources, predict capacity needs and detect performance degradation before it impacts users.
Amazon CloudWatch, the foundation of AWS monitoring, is the primary tool for gathering this data. It automatically collects, aggregates and analyzes metrics across all AWS services. Other AWS tools like X-Ray and CloudTrail integrate with CloudWatch to provide a unified view of system health, performance and security.
EC2 provides virtual servers that run applications in the cloud with on-demand computing capacity.
Key EC2 metrics include:
ECS and EKS, Amazon’s native container services, deploy and orchestrate containerized applications at scale.
Key container metrics include:
RDS provides managed databases in AWS cloud environments.
Key RDS metrics include:
Lambda provides serverless computing for tasks such as resizing images or updating databases.
Key Lambda metrics include:
ELB distributes incoming traffic to appropriate cloud resources to help maintain high availability.
Key ELB metrics include:
AWS performance monitoring can track application behavior but only with manual configuration and code instrumentation.
Applications rarely exist in isolation—they connect to external payment processors, third-party APIs and non-AWS databases.
Monitoring these interactions reveals whether performance problems stem from AWS resources or external dependencies. It also provides insight into how end users interact with applications.
AWS X-Ray, a distributed tracing service, is the primary tool for collecting these metrics. When code is instrumented with its SDK, X-Ray traces requests as they move through applications, providing visibility into latency, errors and bottlenecks across AWS services.
Key application performance monitoring metrics include:
AWS monitoring automatically tracks activity and configuration changes within an AWS account. These metrics help identify who accessed sensitive data, detect policy violations and prove regulatory compliance.
Different AWS Security services provide different security benefits, such as audit trails, configuration tracking and threat detection. Some, like CloudTrail, log basic activity by default, while others—such as GuardDuty and Config—require explicit setup.
Key AWS-native security services include:
Key security metrics include:
AWS monitoring can track business metrics but requires custom configuration, where organizations define and send them to AWS monitoring tools as custom metrics.
These metrics—such a revenue, order fulfillment time or customer satisfaction—can help connect technical performance to business outcomes, justify cloud spending and identify how system issues impact revenue.
Key operational and business metrics include:
Monitoring helps answer what’s wrong, while observability helps explain why it’s happening.
AWS monitoring solutions typically include AWS observability capabilities. Both work together to solve problems and maintain reliability.
Monitoring captures predefined metrics such as CPU usage and network latency, offering a snapshot of system performance but little insight into why an issue occurs. For example, monitoring might identify high CPU utilization on a web server but not the root cause.
Observability correlates multiple telemetry data types—metrics, events, logs and traces (MELT data)—to provide a real-time view of AWS environments. It evolved from traditional monitoring to handle the complexity of cloud-native architectures.
How to choose the right observability solutions for proactive—and even predictive—management of IT and applications.
IBM Instana Observability can help you achieve an ROI of 219% and reduce developer time spent troubleshooting by 90%.
Discover the importance of observability and how it can help you gain insights into system behaviors.
Learn how combining APM and hybrid cloud cost optimization tools helps organizations reduce costs and increase productivity.
Register now to learn how advanced AI analytics can unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation in your business. Access expert insights and explore how AI solutions can enhance operational efficiency, optimize resources and lead to measurable business outcomes.
Explore the latest IBM Redbooks publication on mainframe modernization for hybrid cloud environments. Learn actionable strategies, architecture solutions and integration techniques to drive agility, innovation and business success.
Move to the cloud with confidence with the advanced capabilities of IBM Instana on AWS, redefining performance monitoring for cloud-native applications.
Quickly and responsibly scale AI workloads by using a comprehensive generative AI stack with the powerful mix of IBM, AWS and Red Hat® capabilities.
Accelerate your hybrid cloud and AI journey on the AWS Cloud with IBM®’s expertise in security, enterprise scalability, and open innovation with Red Hat® OpenShift®.
Migrating and operating in AWS? Get enhanced visibility with IBM Instana to make the most out of your AWS Investment.