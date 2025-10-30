What is AWS monitoring?

With over 30% of the cloud market, AWS runs more infrastructure than any other cloud infrastructure provider.1 Companies use AWS for web hosting, data storage, big data analytics, mobile app development and enterprise IT services.

For these organizations, monitoring their workloads on AWS is critical. It enables them to track performance metrics, system logs and events to help ensure that AWS environments perform as expected.

Without AWS monitoring, performance issues can multiply undetected, costs can spiral from overprovisioned resources and security vulnerabilities can remain exposed. For example, excessive network traffic might overload a central processing unit (CPU) and cause bottlenecks. Or misconfigured cloud storage containers might expose sensitive data through public access.

AWS monitoring tools can identify these issues and trigger automated responses—such as invoking AWS Lambda functions for remediation—or alert teams for manual troubleshooting. This helps organizations maintain optimal performance, reduce costs, strengthen their security posture and make data-driven decisions about their infrastructure.