Explore the advanced capabilities of IBM Instana on AWS, redefining performance monitoring for cloud-native applications. Benefit from enhanced speed, efficiency, and automation and embrace real-time adaptability, empowering your infrastructure and applications to seamlessly navigate dynamic environments. Now available in 92 countries, discover why Instana is the preferred choice among AWS users.
Map Your Application Architecture: See all application interdependencies adjusted automatically with real-time change detection with Instana’s dependency maps, especially important for hybrid or multi-cloud environments like many AWS customers.
Identify Specific Application Performance Hot Spots (and Fix Them): Understand where to spend effort and resources to tune, optimize, and mitigate application issues for better service levels.
Experience the power of IBM Instana on AWS to redefine your approach to application performance management. With Instana, you can detect issues with precision and gain holistic visibility into your application landscape, spanning from code to Kubernetes containers and microservices, all presented through intuitive dashboards and customizable SmartAlerts.
Visibility into real-time application performance monitoring data, including full end-to-end traces with zero sampling; event correlation helps resolve impending issues before they turn into incidents.
Automatically provides an understanding of application component dependencies and where their impacts are across the entire stack. Continuous automatic discovery of microservices and application components so that your AWS monitoring environment is always current.
Including AWS Elastic Beanstalk, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Elastic Block Storage (EBS), Amazon ElastiCache, Amazon OpenSearch, Amazon EMR, Amazon Kinesis, AWS Lambda, Elastic Load Balancing, Amazon MSK, Amazon MQ, Amazon RDS, Amazon SQS, Amazon S3, and more.
Instana integrates with other monitoring tools to provide a comprehensive view of application performance across the entire IT infrastructure with no plug-ins or application restarts.
Instana’s AWS Kinesis monitoring offers comprehensive performance and health management.
AWS SQS monitoring is a key part of Instana’s comprehensive Amazon Web Services monitoring solution.
AWS RDS monitoring is an important piece of Instana’s cloud APM solution.
Automatic AWS Beanstalk monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.
Amazon S3 offers industry-leading scalability, data availability, security and performance.
Automatic Amazon MQ monitoring is part of Instana’s comprehensive microservices and cloud-native application monitoring solution.
“Once the Instana agent has been installed into Dealerware’s Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) clusters, it automatically discovers all the containers running in the pods, services and endpoints, and the dependencies between them. The agent automatically captures and indexes error messages against each endpoint and rolls them up to the service and application level.”
“It’s great to have something to be able to trace the root of the problem at the infrastructure view. It’s provided insights into issues I wasn’t aware of. ”
Kenneth Skertchly
Senior DevOps Engineer, Dealerware
Since using Instana for cloud-based container observability, the DevOps team at Dealerware was able to reduce delivery latency by 98%—from 10 minutes to nearly 12 seconds. The team continues to use Instana to drive toward a latency goal of less than 250 milliseconds.
Building on IBM software being available as-a-service on IBM Cloud, this first-of-its-kind agreement between IBM and AWS will provide clients with access to IBM software that runs cloud-native on AWS.
We're excited to announce that you can now leverage Instana metrics with AWS Compute Optimizer to help achieve optimal efficiency for applications running on AWS.
Learn how to install, configure and monitor Instana with AWS through IBM's product documentation.