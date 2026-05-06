What is autonomous maintenance?

It is a core pillar of total productive maintenance (TPM), a proactive maintenance approach that shifts some equipment maintenance responsibilities from maintenance personnel to machine operators.

Organizations use autonomous maintenance to improve operational efficiency, reduce downtime and prevent equipment failures and unexpected breakdowns.

Autonomous maintenance programs are guided by the principles of process improvement and operational excellence, concepts that help shape how physical assets perform over time.

Organizations that implement autonomous maintenance enable maintenance teams to focus on more complex, high-value maintenance work while machine operators handle routine upkeep.

Like other maintenance approaches, autonomous maintenance has been transformed by the rise of automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). Modern autonomous maintenance programs incorporate digital tools like computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS) that track maintenance activities, automatically generate work orders and capture real-time maintenance data.