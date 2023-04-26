What is equipment maintenance?

In addition to inventory management, equipment maintenance includes both upkeep that is performed regularly, including proactive maintenance, as well as any necessary maintenance tasks.

Types of equipment that need to be properly maintained on a regular basis include vehicle fleets, computer systems, tools, construction equipment, industrial and/or manufacturing equipment and any other assets your business relies on in order to operate.

The success of your business depends on how well your equipment functions. While it is important to keep costs down, it is equally important to make strategic investments in equipment maintenance to avoid failure of your most valuable assets. Performing routine maintenance tasks such as keeping a maintenance checklist and having a maintenance process can help keep this from happening.

Having a strategic plan for maintaining your equipment can prevent costly breakdowns and downtimes and help your business get the most value out of its assets.