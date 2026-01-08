What is total productive maintenance (TPM)?

This notion of shared employee responsibility represents a radical idea, but it’s one that’s being incorporated more often. For example, the initiative to achieve comprehensive cybersecurity is now seen as a collective responsibility that requires the best efforts of all employees to ensure success. At a minimum, businesses routinely task employees with continuing education efforts designed to keep pace with the latest cybersecurity trends.

Total productive maintenance (TPM) fosters a work environment in which cross-functional teams are dispatched to manage specific remediation efforts. The guiding idea is to structure these teams to be small and multi-disciplined, with representatives of different departments engaged for their particular expertise.

Part of the guiding notion behind TPM is that if the entire company is responsible for the maintenance management, it’s less likely that key maintenance tasks are neglected.

Similarly, because maintenance is being applied more rigorously across the board and is on everyone’s collective inter-company radar, the likelihood of outright equipment failures is reduced. In other words, if everyone’s busy watching the store, it’s probably unlikely that someone can come along and steal that store.

Implementing total productive maintenance can be challenging, as it frequently is when responsibilities are being reallocated. However, the upside of TPM implementation is often well worth any growing pains. Companies that make the switch and successfully engage the implementation process are better positioned to mitigate quality issues. This approach enables machines, maintenance personnel and other designated employees to maximize uptime.