Automation uses technology to run defined, repetitive tasks with minimal or no human intervention. It is rules-driven and runs instructions the same way each time. The goal is to improve speed, reduce human error and free employees from repetitive manual tasks.

Automation is most effective when tasks have clearly defined inputs and outputs. As a core part of process automation and broader business process automation (BPA) strategies, it serves as a building block of process efficiency by handling the simplest level of activity.

Many organizations design automation workflows to connect related tasks and help ensure they run in a consistent sequence. Modern automation software often relies on application programming interface (API) connections to trigger or exchange data between systems automatically.

Common examples include automatically sending an invoice after a sale or approving expenses below a set threshold. These automations streamline work and remove bottlenecks without requiring managerial oversight.

While valuable, automation often operates in silos. One department might automate data entry while another automates scheduling. Without coordination, these efficiencies remain isolated. Many companies begin their digital transformation with automation but soon realize that a patchwork of disconnected automations cannot scale effectively. This part is where orchestration becomes essential.