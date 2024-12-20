The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in government refers to the implementation of AI in governmental affairs and the rules and regulations those officials make to legislate how private companies and individuals use it.

Like other advanced technologies, AI and automation not only have the potential to improve the lives of citizens around the world but also introduce significant risks.

Government use of AI is a controversial topic, given the power it has and how it might be misused to benefit some and penalize others. However, governments are heavily invested in exploring AI technologies out of both opportunity and risk. There is an opportunity to use AI to improve their citizens’ lives and grow the economy. The inherent risk with AI is that other countries might use it to become more adept at war and economic growth. In certain zero-sum scenarios, governments that excel at AI might put other countries at a disadvantage.

From the federal government to local governments, every elected official is curious about how AI can help them do their jobs better. Many governmental leaders believe that embracing and mastering AI will provide a competitive advantage against fellow nations and protect them from potential conflicts.

Government agencies have access to several rich datasets of structured and unstructured data that the adoption of AI can help to provide more insights. Understanding that data can help governments provide more efficient services to their citizens.

Every government can embrace trustworthy AI, which provides guidance on the safe and secure deployment and use of AI systems.