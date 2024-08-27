Putting citizens at the center of government services with AI

As governments around the globe continue experimenting with the use of AI, and looking into ways to tap into foundational models offered by generative AI, one important question stands out: How will citizens benefit from the technology? The public sector is called just that for a reason: the public should always be the priority. Not only can AI help improve certain services people rely on every day, but it can also help bridge the gap between local government, its employees and its residents. It can do this primarily by helping automate government services offered to citizens, as well as create greater efficiencies in how agencies communicate internally and with people who rely on public services.

In the business world, AI could offer companies a competitive edge over peers slow to adopt machine learning, natural language processing (NLP) and generative capabilities. AI has also begun to provide concrete use cases indicating how the technology can help improve customer service in a tangible way. Yet AI’s impact on the public sector could be even more profound. When it comes to serving government’s many different types of constituents, AI offers agencies the opportunity to analyze data thoroughly and with accuracy, with the goal of proactively offering citizens more personalized and effective services. This might include a reduction in the response time for processing claims or decreasing the red tape companies or contractors who regularly interact with governments experience.

Consider a scenario in which a person needs to find affordable housing closer to a new job. Different aspects of AI could potentially be deployed by this person’s local housing authority to automatically identify their needs, determine which services they’re eligible for, so the authority can reach out with information about those services. For example, an intelligent chatbot could even help this person find the customer application, skipping a lot of questions about the basic information citizens are normally required to provide, because the system has that information ready. In this way, AI-enhanced automation and efficiency could help enable government agencies to serve as a hub for citizens.