Few technologies have taken the world by storm the way artificial intelligence (AI) has over the past few years. AI and its many use cases have become a topic of public discussion no longer relegated to tech experts. AI—generative AI, in particular—has tremendous potential to transform society as we know it for good, boost productivity and unlock trillions in economic value in the coming years. AI’s value is not limited to advances in the private sector. When implemented in a responsible way—where the technology is fully governed, privacy is protected, and decision-making is transparent and explainable—AI in government has the power to usher in a new era of government services.

Such services can empower citizens and help restore trust in public entities by improving workforce efficiency and reducing operational costs in the public sector. On the backend, AI tools likewise have the potential to supercharge digital modernization in by, for example, automating the migration of legacy software to more flexible cloud-based applications, or accelerating mainframe application modernization.

Despite the many potential advantages, many government agencies are still grasping on how to implement AI and generative AI. In many cases, government agencies around the globe face a choice. They can either embrace the use of AI and its advantages, tapping into the technology’s potential to help improve the lives of the citizens they serve. Or they can stay on the sidelines and risk missing out on AI’s ability to help agencies more effectively meet their objectives.

To facilitate this kind of innovation, Joe Biden and the U.S. government recently announced a substantial AI research initiative by executive order, directing White House resources towards hiring and development. Concurrently, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) recently released updated guidance on how to mitigate risk in the use of government AI, signaling a growing interest in responsible research and partnerships.

Government agencies early to adopt solutions leveraging AI and automation offer concrete insights into the technology’s public sector benefits—whether modernizing the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tax return processing or using automation to greatly improve the efficiency of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Global Health Supply Chain Program. Other successful AI deployments reach citizens directly, including public service virtual assistants like the ones created by the Ukrainian Embassy in the Czech Republic or the American immigration agency. And some AI algorithms have advanced public health initiatives: In the United Kingdom, the National Health Service used the technology to scan medical images and support the testing and development of new treatments.

And these government uses for the technology are just the beginning. The new wave of AI, with foundation models provided by generative AI, could represent the new major opportunity to put AI to work for governments and federal agencies.