This year, more than 60 countries (link resides outside ibm.com) and the EU (representing almost half of the population of the world) will head to the polls to elect their representatives. Governments leaders face myriad challenges, including ensuring that technologies work for—and not against—democratic principles, institutions and societies.

According to David Zaharchuck, Research Director, Thought Leadership for the IBV, “Ensuring the safe and ethical integration of AI into our societies and the global economy will be one of the greatest challenges and opportunities for governments over the next quarter century.”



Most surveyed individuals indicate they have concerns about the potential negative impacts of generative AI. This shows that most of the public is still wrapping their mind around this technology and how it can be designed and deployed by organizations in a trusted a responsible way, adhering to strict security and regulatory requirements.

The IBV study revealed that people still have a level of concern when it comes to the adoption of this emerging technology and the impact that it can have on issues like decision-making, privacy and data security or job security.

Despite their general lack of trust in the government and in emerging technologies, most surveyed individuals agree with government use of generative AI for customer service and believe the rate of adoption for generative AI by governments is appropriate. Less than 30% of those surveyed believe the pace of adoption in the public and private sectors is too fast. Most believe it is just right, and some even think it is too slow.

When it comes to specific use cases of generative AI, survey respondents have mixed views about using generative AI for various citizen services; however, a majority agree with governments using generative AI for customer service, tax and legal advisory services, and for educational purposes.

These finding show that citizens see the value in governments leveraging AI and generative AI. However, trust is an issue. If citizens don’t trust governments now, they certainly won’t if governments make mistakes as they adopt AI. Implementing generative AI in an open and transparent ways enables governments to build trust and capability at the same time.



According to Casey Wreth, Global Government Industry Leader at IBM Technology, “The future of generative AI in the public sector is promising, but the technology brings new complexities and risks that must be proactively addressed. Government leaders need to implement AI governance to manage risks, support their compliance programs and most importantly gain public trust on its wider use.”