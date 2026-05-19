What is an agentic enterprise?

Agentic enterprises benefit from high adaptability, as advanced agentic systems not only streamline workflows and automations but also dynamically respond to changing business conditions in real time. By assigning artificial intelligence (AI) agents more autonomy and responsibility, humans can prioritize driving innovation, refining strategy and maintaining relationships with partners and customers, among other high-value objectives.

More than 60% of CEOs say that their organization is actively adopting AI agents, according to a 2025 IBM study. But few organizations have managed to integrate agentic AI solutions across every department at scale.

One reason is that, as a new technology, agentic AI comes with novel security, technological and governance risks and considerations. The Harvard Business Review found that just 6% of organizations fully trust agents “to autonomously handle core end-to-end business processes.” Top concerns include privacy and cybersecurity vulnerabilities, data output quality and infrastructure limitations.

As a result, many agentic solutions remain fragmented and siloed across disparate services and departments, limiting their effectiveness. Organizations might deploy agents to tackle narrow use cases or confine agents to testing or staging environments, paired with strict guardrails and extensive human oversight. Others might use agents embedded in third-party SaaS applications—but have yet to design and manage internal agentic applications.

Due to these operational challenges, the agentic enterprise—where advanced, multi-agent workflows are embedded and integrated across every part of an organization’s ecosystem—remains a theoretical concept more than an operational reality. However, this paradigm is quickly shifting as organizations rebuild processes and security frameworks to accommodate emerging agentic capabilities.

Agents can now call external tools and “reason” through multi-step problems, expanding both their usefulness and cost-effectiveness. At mature implementation stages, agents not only handle automated, routine tasks but also collaborate on more complex workflows, such as drafting marketing campaigns, troubleshooting customer service issues or forecasting supply chain disruptions.

The role of humans is also shifting away from repetitive, manual work toward high-level management. Employees increasingly use enterprise AI as a copilot or collaborator, and in multi-agent systems, they guide agents through complex tasks by providing high-level orchestration, administration and monitoring.