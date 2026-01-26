The year companies stop building AI agents and start running them

At the center of this shift is observability, a concept Ashoori said many enterprises underestimated during the initial rush to deploy agents.

Agents do not perform a single action, Ashoori explained. They break a request into a series of steps, each involving a model decision and often a call to an external tool or data source. Understanding that sequence is essential once something goes wrong.

To explain the idea, she described a hypothetical customer support interaction. A user tells an agent that their camera is not working. The agent first searches internal manuals connected through a retrieval system. If it finds an answer, it responds with references. If it does not, it may call an online search tool or look for answers in public forums.

Each of those actions is a decision point. If the agent surfaces incorrect or inappropriate information, enterprises need to know exactly how that result was produced.

“This is what we call tracing,” she said.

Tracing records every action an agent takes. According to Ashoori, that includes which model was involved, which tool was called, what the inputs and outputs were, how long each step took, and what it cost. Observability, she said, is the ability to surface, aggregate and analyze those traces in a way that supports auditability and improvement.

“With tracing, you can go back and see exactly what happened,” she said.

The visibility serves multiple purposes. It allows enterprises to investigate failures and demonstrate compliance. It also exposes opportunities for optimization, such as identifying slow steps, expensive model calls or inefficient workflows.

“You can see where the latency was caused,” she said. “You can see where the cost was triggered, and you can replace that model.”

Despite the stakes, Ashoori said adoption of observability remains low. She cited figures showing that only about 19%of organizations currently focus on observability and monitoring in production, even as the risks and costs increase.

Looking ahead, she said that the gap will close quickly. She pointed to Gartner estimates suggesting that by 2028, roughly one-third of interactions with generative AI systems will occur through agents.

“Agents are going to be everywhere,” she said.

Observability, however, is only one part of the challenge. Ashoori said the next phase of agent adoption will also be shaped by policy enforcement and security.

As agents gain autonomy, defining responsibility becomes harder. If something goes wrong, it is not always clear who is accountable. The builder, the model provider, the tool involved and the end user may all play a role.

“The security of agents is a very hot topic,” she said.

She said enterprises are beginning to set non-negotiable policies to govern agent behavior, particularly in highly regulated environments. Some of those policies come from risk and compliance teams. Others come from security professionals concerned with identity, access and responsibility.

There are still many open questions, she said, especially around who owns an agent’s actions and how responsibility should be assigned when autonomy is involved.

“There’s a certain level of autonomy associated with agents that has security consequences,” she said.

Fragmentation makes the problem harder. Agents are built on different platforms and frameworks, both inside and outside enterprises. The reality, she said, is that it is driving interest in governance approaches that are agnostic to how agents are created or where they run.

From her perspective, best practice involves separating the systems that build agents from those that govern them, enabling enterprises to monitor, evaluate and optimize agent behavior regardless of origin.