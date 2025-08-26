What is a domain-specific LLM?

Artificial intelligence (AI) models can be trained or fine-tuned on domains such as the legal field, finance and cybersecurity. These models better understand the linguistic characteristics of a particular domain, with greater expertise than a general language model.

Because domain-specific AI models understand industry-specific technical jargon, formatting conventions and contextual nuances, they provide high-quality outputs that are more relevant and precise for that domain. This helps make models more safe and trustworthy, which is especially useful in areas that are governed by strict regulatory and compliance frameworks.

PubMedGPT, for example, is an LLM fine-tuned on healthcare literature from the National Institutes of Health’s PubMed database. Its training data includes scientific abstracts, research articles and medical terminology, which gives the model the ability to perform clinical decision support, research summarization or answering medically relevant queries with greater accuracy.